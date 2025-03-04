Liberty Returning Players 2025: Top 5 players who will return to Jamey Chadwell's squad ft. TJ Bush 

With 13 players joining the program through the transfer portal, the Liberty Flames will look to bounce back after a disappointing end to the 2024 season with four losses in their final seven games.

Ad

The Flames will have a revamped backfield, as they lost quarterback Kaidon Salter to Colorado and running backs Quinton Cooley and Billy Lucas to graduation. But they also got some talent, including quarterbacks Ethan Vasko and Michael Merdinger and wide receiver Jamari Person.

Those newcomers will join a team that has some returning talent, especially on defense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a closer look at some of the most important returning players for Liberty in 2025.

Ad

Trending

Top 5 players returning to Liberty Flames in 2025 season

Joseph Carter (25) is a rangy linebacker. - Source: Imagn

Ad

#5. Joseph Carter, Linebacker

The team’s leading tackler with 88 stops in 2024 will return for his senior season at Lynchburg, Virginia. Joseph Carter also had 1.5 sacks and three passes defended. He will be one of the veteran leaders of a defense that ranked 43rd in the nation with 354.8 yards per game allowed.

#4. Vaughn Blue, Running Back

With a new quarterback coming in and both leading rushers out of eligibility, Vaughn Blue will be counted on to take a larger share of the snaps at running back. Blue ran the ball 35 times for 207 yards and a touchdown last season.

Ad

The sophomore running back showed some talent in limited playing time last year, but should be a centerpiece for the Flames’ attack in 2025.

#3. CJ Bazile Jr., Defensive End

CJ Bazile Jr. will man the Joker spot for Liberty in his senior season. He is coming off a 54-tackle, two-sack season. Bazile also added a fumble recovery. Jamey Chadwell’s squad has good talent and depth at defensive end, so Bazile earning a starting spot speaks of his impact on the football field.

Ad

#2. Aaron Fenimore, Center

The offensive line will have some holes to fill in 2025, but center isn’t one of them. Aaron Fenimore isn’t only the anchor of the offensive line, but the leader of the entire unit. Fenimore is among the best at his position in Conference USA, as his first-team C-USA designation confirms.

#1. TJ Bush, EDGE

The most celebrated returning player for the Flames. TJ Bush had 58 tackles and 5.5 sacks in his sophomore season. He also had four pass deflections. The junior is strong at the point of attack, making him an elite run defender who can also get to the quarterback.

With another year of experience, Bush could have a monster season for the Flames. If he has a strong season, the Liberty defense could be among the best in the conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback