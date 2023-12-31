Liberty vs Oregon Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 30 | Fiesta Bowl

The 23rd-ranked Liberty Flames and the eighth-ranked Oregon Ducks face off on Monday afternoon in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

The Flames (13-0) have been undefeated throughout the regular season and picked up a 49-35 win in the Conference USA Championship. The Ducks (11-2) lost the Pac-12 Championship Game to the Washington Huskies 34-31.

Liberty vs. Oregon: Game Details

Matchup: Liberty Flames (13-0) vs Oregon Tigers (11-2)

Date & Time: Monday, Jan. 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ

Liberty vs. Oregon: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Liberty Flames +18 (-110) Over 67.5 (-115) +550 Oregon Ducks -18 (-110) Under 67.5 (-105) -800

Liberty vs. Oregon: Picks

The Liberty Flames are the top team in terms of rushing, as they lead the nation with 302.9 rushing yards per game so far.

Junior running back Quinton Cooley has done extremely well, as he has 213 carries for 1,322 yards (6.2 yards per attempt) and 16 rushing touchdowns. With seven rushing touchdowns in his previous three games, expect Cooley to find the end zone in this matchup as well.

The Oregon Ducks have been absolutely dominant throughout the regular season in terms of passing, as they are in second place with 342.8 passing yards per game.

Senior quarterback Bo Nix has done extremely well up to this point, as he is 336-of-435 (77.2 completion percentage) for 4,145 yards with 40 passing touchdowns and three interceptions. With 19 passing touchdowns in his last five games, expect him to hit the over in passing touchdowns in this game.

Liberty vs. Oregon: Head-to-head

This is the first time ever that the Liberty Flames and the Oregon Ducks will face off against one another.

Players Unavailable

With bowl games, each side will have players sit out because of the NFL draft, injuries, or the transfer portal, and the Fiesta Bowl will be no different.

Liberty

Kendy Charles, DL (Transfer Portal)

Jaylon Jimmerson, S (Transfer Portal)

Tysheik Galloway, DL (Transfer Portal)

Bryan Whitehead, DL (Transfer Portal)

Amari Williams, EDGE (Transfer Portal)

Jordan Norwood, LB (Transfer Portal)

Johnathan Bennett, QB (Transfer Portal)

Aakil Washington, LB (Transfer Portal)

Preston Hodge, CB (Transfer Portal)

Jacob Jenkins, TE (Eligibility)

Victor Jones Jr, WR (Knee)

Reese Smith, WR (Knee)

Oregon

Ty Thompson, QB (Transfer Portal)

Tevita Pome'e, DL (Transfer Portal)

Von Reames, WR (Transfer Portal)

Trikweze Bidges, S (Transfer Portal)

Bryan Addison, DB (Transfer Portal)

Josh Delgado, WR (Transfer Portal)

Kris Hutson, WR (Transfer Portal)

Ashton Cozart, WR (Transfer Portal)

Daymon David, S (Transfer Portal)

Dante Dowdell, RB (Transfer Portal)

Troy Franklin, WR (Personal)

Andrew Boyle, K (Undisclosed)

Noah Whittington, RB (Foot)

Liberty vs. Oregon: Prediction

This is more of just betting logic, but this number is way too high for an undefeated team that is not losing too many significant players before this game. The Ducks have a lot of offensive players who are not playing, and the Flames should defend the pass at a good level. Compare that to the Flames being able to dominate on the ground, so go with the Liberty Flames to cover the spread here.

Prediction: Liberty Flames +18