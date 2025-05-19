“Lincoln Riley is so scared”: CFB fans fume as USC-Notre Dame rivalry potentially ends this fall

The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have shared a rivalry for years. Over time, both teams have solidified their spot as serious college football championship contenders.

The Trojans are a perennial 8 to 9-win side, while the Fighting Irish are fresh off a national championship game run in the 2024/25 season, which was halted by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the championship game.

However, according to Sports Illustrated, the rivalry seems to be under threat. A Monday report states that the 2025 game between the programs is the last of the present deal, and the parties are deadlocked in negotiations. It has now reached a stage where there's a good chance that both sides will walk away without a resolution.

The college football world has taken issue with this, and a number have pointed their fingers at Lincoln Riley as the culprit behind the development.

One said, "Lincoln Riley is so scared."

Another said, ”Lincoln Riley is a fraud coach and he’s showing it right here."

One chipped in, “Without even reading this article yet, I can almost guarantee it’s Lincoln Riley trying to get out of playing Notre Dame."

However, some fans were more optimistic regarding the current situation.

One said, "Regardless of how you see USC or Notre Dame, this is sad to see as a football fan."

One added, ”I hope it continues. I love Notre Dame and their USC rivalry has always been must-watch college football."

Another said, ”Come on Notre Dame and USC you have to have this game what's wrong with you guys!"

The Fighting Irish came out as comprehensive winners when both teams faced off in the 2024/25 regular season. Lincoln Riley's side was no match for Marcus Freeman's side. The Trojans were 14-point winners en route to a historic college football playoff appearance.

What's next for USC and Notre Dame?

The USC Trojans had a forgettable 2024/25 season compared to their typical high standards. They were this close to not playing in a bowl game until their win in the season's penultimate game versus the UCLA Bruins.

Hence, the Trojans will seek stability under head coach Lincoln Riley. A spot in the expanded college football playoffs would be nice, but it won't be easy. The first fixture of their 2025 regular season is against the Missouri State Bears.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are great with Marcus Freeman as their head coach. They lost just two games in the 2024/25 season and were a win away from the biggest title in collegiate football. Alas, the Ohio State Buckeyes were just too strong on the day.

In the meantime, the Fighting Irish are preparing for their first game of the 2025/26 season. Game one is against the Miami Hurricanes. It's a game that Freeman's troops should be winning, but you never know with the CFB.

