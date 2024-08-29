Lindenwood vs. Kansas Prediction & Betting Tips - August 29 | College Football Week 1

The Lindenwood Lions are on the road as they take on the 22nd-ranked Kanas Jayhawks to kick off the 2024 season in Children's Mercy Park.

The Lions struggled in 2023 as they were just 3-7 and ended the season on a four-game losing streak. The Jayhawks were 9-4 in the 2023 season and were able to win the Guaranteed Rate Bowl over the UNLV Rebels 49-36.

This game is going to be intriguing to dive into, so let's take a look at how we should be betting on this game.

Lindenwood vs. Kansas Prediction

The Lindenwood Lions have been struggling while the Kansas Jayhawks are one of the best programs in all of college football. Quarterback Jalon Daniels is going to be the starter. He will be returning from an injury that sidelined him since the end of September last season.

He has shown the ability to step up and play well, with five touchdowns to one interception in just three games a year ago.

Kansas averaged 39.5 points per game in the 2023 season and was able to convert on 48.28 percent of their third-down attempts. That also helps with the Jayhawks running for 5.4 yards per carry.

Lindenwood is not going to be a better defensive team than the majority of teams they faced either, so things will be difficult for them.

All in all, expect the Kansas Jayhawks to dominate and cover the spread as the gap between them and the Lindenwood Lions is on two completely different levels.

Lindenwood vs. Kansas Tips

Tip 1: Kansas Jayhawks -46.5 (-112)

Tip 2: Under 61.5 Points (-110)

Tip 3: Kansas Jayhawks Over 33.5 1st Half Points (-115)

Lindenwood vs. Kansas Head-to-Head

This game between the Lindenwood Lions and the Kentucky Jayhawks is actually the first time that these teams play off against one another in their history.

Where to watch Lindenwood vs. Kansas

This game is not going to be available on linear television, but will be available to be streamed. The game is going to be streamed on ESPN+ and that is going to be the only way to watch the game on a national level.

