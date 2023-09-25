“Living in our prime” - Oregon QB Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Smoke, takes a shot at Deion Sanders following Colorado's Week 4 disaster

Bo Nix's wife, Izzy Smoke, has shown her excitement once again on Instagram after another dominant Oregon win on Saturday. The Ducks secured a 42-6 win over Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, maintaining their perfect start.

No. 9 Oregon (4-0) has rolled with Nix coming out with impressive performances in all four wins.

Izzy Smoke couldn't hide her feelings about the success of her husband and his team. As she has always done, she celebrated on her Instagram account, posting an Instagram story with a postgame picture of herself and Nix, captioning it:

"Living in our dream"

How far can Oregon go this season?

The aura of the Oregon Ducks has been different since Dan Lanning took over last season, growing more confident.

Oregon finished 10-3 with a Holiday Bowl win last season. The team is hoping to do better this season with its sights on the Pac-12 Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Bo Nix's Heisman Trophy chances

Following another impressive outing against Colorado on Saturday, Bo Nix continues to remain among the front-runners for the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

Nix was 28-for-33 for 276 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while also rushing for a TD in Saturday's blowout victory.

With the Saturday game reducing the chances of his counterpart Shedeur Sanders, Nix still has a lot of players challenging him in the Heisman race. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jordan Travis, Michael Penix Jr. and others remain in contention.

Bo Nix's performances are also boosting his chances ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. The quarterback, who is expected to enter the draft, is already priming himself among the top picks.