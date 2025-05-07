Looking back at 3 college QBs who had Arch Manning-like hype going into their starting season ft. Tim Tebow

In 2025, Arch Manning will almost certainly finally be the starting QB for the Texas Longhorns. If it feels like it's been a long time coming, part of that is they cycle of hype that has surrounded Manning. A massive high school prospect, he is, of course, the third generation of legendary Manning QBs. But as wild as the hype around Arch Manning has been, he hardly started it.

As long as there have been high-profile QBs, there's been hype for highly-regarded QBs. Here are three prior QBs who dealt with Arch Manning-like levels of hype, and how college football worked out for each.

Top 3 college QBs who had Arch Manning-like hype

Kentucky's Tim Couch, here shaking hands with Arch Manning's uncle, Peyton Manning, had a massive hype following when he came to Kentucky. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Tim Couch, Kentucky

Couch grew up in tiny Hyden, Kentucky, in the heart of basketball country. He did lead the state of Kentucky in scoring as a high school senior on the hardwood, but long before had become an exceptional QB. Couch set a national record with 12,104 high school passing yards.

Couch chose home-state Kentucky, where he struggled horribly as a freshman, starting two games and passing for a total of just 276 yards. But after coach Bill Curry was fired, Couch had two brilliant seasons for Air Raid guru Hal Mumme, throwing for 4,275 yards as a junior, an SEC mark that lasted until Joe Burrow broke it.

Couch was the No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 1999 NFL Draft. Thrown to the wolves on an expansion team, injuries derailed Couch's NFL career with his final game action coming in 2003.

2. Todd Marinovich, USC

Featured in Sports Illustrated as a high school student, Marinovich was governed by a demanding father who never let him consume any junk food or sweet and planned to develop Todd into a "perfect quarterback." The subject of a massive recruiting duel, Marinovich chose USC.

He redshirted for a season, but injuries thrust him into the starting job as a redshirt freshman in 1989. He threw for 2,400 yards and 16 touchdowns. He returned and had another solid season in 1990, before going late in the first round of the 1991 NFL Draft to the L.A. Raiders.

Marinovich ended up playing in just eight NFL games and drug issues disrupted his career and life. He helped ESPN on a deocumentary about his life and seems to have ultimately grown to be more comfortable with the massive shadow of fame on his life.

1. Tim Tebow, Florida

A high school legend despite being homeschooled, Tebow chose the home-state Florida Gators and like Manning, had an apprenticeship behind an established QB. Florida won the national title with Tebow playing occasional relief snaps in 2006.

Tebow took the starting job in 2007. He won the Heisman Trophy that year and a national title the following season. In his college career, Tebow threw for 9,286 yards and 88 touchdowns. He ran for another 2,947 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Tebow was a first-round NFL Draft pick of the Broncos in 2010. Tebow's unconventional passing style didn't work as well in the NFL and he ultimately started on 16 games in the NFL. He's since gone on to become a successful broadcaster.

Do you remember the other massively hyped QBs? Share your memories or take below in our comments section!

