Loreal Sarkisian outfits: 5 times Texas HC Steve Sarkisian's wife showed off fashion choices

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian is known for her stylish persona on social media. Famously known as 'The First Lady of Texas Football,' Loreal has supported her husband throughout his career, while he has supported her in her endeavors related to all things fashion and glam.

The First Lady of Texas Football is often seen on the sidelines, decked in some of the finest high-end designer pieces. She also styles outfits to show to her fans on Instagram.

Let's take a look at the five best Loreal Sarkisian outfits

#1 Decked out in Givenchy

The first one on the list is a black and white Givenchy look from Loreal Sarkisian. In this carefully curated outfit, she paired a white Givenchy tank top with a black pullover jacket, a mini Givenchy skirt, and black boots. She added a tennis necklace and diamond studs to complete the look.

#2 An all-black look for Paris

For a night out in Paris, Loreal Sarkisian wore a sheer, strappy dress with coverings and thigh-high boots. She amplified her accessory game by adding layered diamond tennis necklaces, line bracelets, hoops, and a watch.

#3 Birthday outfit

At Steve Sarkisian's 50th birthday party, Loreal wore a shimmery silver bandeau top and a mid-length skirt. She glowed because of the sequin and pearl work on the dress. The minimal diamond jewelry added a touch of luxury to her outfit. The caption of her post was:

"A time was had last night celebrating [Steve Sarkisian] 50th Birthday!! Thank you to everyone who came out! 🖤🎉💛"

#4 Keeping it casual

Even when dressed casually, Loreal Sarkisian makes sure to include pieces from high-end brands that help elevate the attire to another level. She once paired a white tank top with a white biker jacket and distressed denim. Loreal added a Chanel belt to the attire to make it look more premium.

#5 A bold outfit for Paris Fashion Week

For one of the most fashionable weeks in Paris, Loreal wore a black leather biker jacket with a plunging bodysuit that showed off her build. She paired the bodysuit and the biker jacket with a leather mini-skirt and a pair of thigh-high boots.

Loreal also added a body chain so that there was more texture to the entire outfit. The rest of the jewelry was gold-tone, as it created an interesting and eye-catching contrast against the black color.