"Loser behavior": CFB fans torch Arch Manning for taunting Sam Houston player after Texas QB's TD play

By Geoff
Modified Sep 21, 2025 01:18 GMT
Texas quarterback Arch Manning (Image Source: IMAGN)
Texas quarterback Arch Manning (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans expressed dismay at how Texas quarterback Arch Manning carried himself after a touchdown play against Sam Houston State on Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a second-and-goal play at the SHSU 5, Manning ran to the right side of the field and carried Sam Houston defender Antavious Fish, who was trying to hold him down, with him on the endzone for a touchdown.

The sophomore quarterback stared down at the defender, which resulted in a mini-commotion. Both teams were flagged after the play.

Fans didn't like how Manning taunted the embattled defender and they gave the nephew of NFL players Peyton and Eli Manning a piece of their minds on X.

Ad
Ad

Other fans chimed in on Manning's behavior following the touchdown play.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, another fan couldn't believe why the Texas QB was only warned for his actions after the play.

That play may have given the Longhorns a commanding 14-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but there were fans who were jumping off the bandwagon after Manning's post-touchdown action.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications