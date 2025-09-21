"Loser behavior": CFB fans torch Arch Manning for taunting Sam Houston player after Texas QB's TD play

College football fans expressed dismay at how Texas quarterback Arch Manning carried himself after a touchdown play against Sam Houston State on Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.In a second-and-goal play at the SHSU 5, Manning ran to the right side of the field and carried Sam Houston defender Antavious Fish, who was trying to hold him down, with him on the endzone for a touchdown.The sophomore quarterback stared down at the defender, which resulted in a mini-commotion. Both teams were flagged after the play.Fans didn't like how Manning taunted the embattled defender and they gave the nephew of NFL players Peyton and Eli Manning a piece of their minds on X.brother rock. @JayDubya_LINKArch Manning, this is Sam Houston.. highsigning against them is loser behavior..Other fans chimed in on Manning's behavior following the touchdown play.Tefaha @TefahaMoneyLINKArch Manning flexing on Sam Houston St. Not a huge fan of that.Justin @JustinBTweetin_LINKArch Manning taunting 0-3 Sam Houston State is pretty weakTexans Propaganda @TexansCommunistLINKArch Manning is a nitwit. He should have had a taunting call on him for that idiocy.Case 🏴‍☠️ @TheWageManLINKArch Manning flexing on Sam Houston state has to to be the cringiest play of the yearMeanwhile, another fan couldn't believe why the Texas QB was only warned for his actions after the play.KJ-B @KJ2DBLINKSo, Arch Manning STANDS OVER a defender after a TD and taunts the mess outta him and only gets a warning????? That's 15 yards. This guy's a scrub going up against 1 of worst teams in D1. Other players do that and get benched.That play may have given the Longhorns a commanding 14-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but there were fans who were jumping off the bandwagon after Manning's post-touchdown action.