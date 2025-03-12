Louisville freshmen 2025: Top 5 football players in Jeff Brohm's program ft. CJ May

Under Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 last season and won the Sun Bowl. For the third season in a row, the Cardinals were included in the College Football Playoff rankings at one juncture, climbing as high as No. 19 in his second season at the helm.

Brohm's 2025 recruiting class, ranked No. 57 in the country, will try to help Louisville continue its success in the seasons to come. Here are the top five players from that group.

CJ May, edge

May is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He's the highest-rated recruit in Brohm's 2025 crop. He was an Army All-American and a two-time all-state honoree while playing for Highland Home (Ala.) High School.

According to statistics posted by MaxPreps, May had 88 total tackles as a senior, 17 of which were for a loss. He also had six sacks, an interception, six fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

"Versatile pass rush specialist that shows the ability to play on and off-ball linebacker in addition to flashing the ability to develop into a highly productive edge presence at the collegiate level," 247 Sports' Cooper Petagna wrote in July.

"Will need to continue to improve playing with more shock and physicality off the edge but flashes are encouraging and possesses redeeming qualities to mature into an above average multi-year starter at the Power Four level."

May also had offers from Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Mason Mims, QB

While at Oxford (Ala.) High School, Mims had a prolific career, throwing for 8,405 yards and 89 touchdowns. As a senior, the quarterback guided the Yellow Jackets to a 13-1 record, passing for 3,632 yards, 38 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Mims, tabbed as a three-star by 247 Sports, chose Louisville over Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Pitt and West Virginia.

Grant Houser, TE

Houser, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, has a typical tight end's build at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds. As a senior at Wapakoneta (Ohio) High School, he pulled in 17 receptions for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

Indiana, Navy and Pitt were also after him, but Brohm and Louisville won out in the end.

Micah Rice, S

Rice, a top 10 prospect in Kentucky, had 46 tackles in six games as a senior at North Oldham High School. That effort was good enough for an all-district nod. Minnesota and Arizona were some other schools he visited before landing with Louisville.

Jamarice Wilder, RB

Wilder, a native of Venice, Fla., rushed for 1,919 yards and 28 touchdowns on 192 totes as a senior in high school. He's a top 100 running back in this year's class and chose the Cardinals over Boston College, Cincinnati and Colorado.

