Louisville vs. Notre Dame football history: Records, H2H stats, and more

Louisville will hope to continue its impressive season when it hosts Notre Dame on Saturday in Week 6 of college football. The 25th-ranked Cardinals are having their best start in over a decade; however, they face a stern test against the impressive, 10th-ranked Fighting Irish.

The game will be another chance for Notre Dame (5-1) to secure a win against an Atlantic Coast Conference team this season. Despite independent Notre Dame having to play five ACC teams every season, there haven't been many matchups between the Fighting Irish and the Cardinals (5-0) in college football.

Let's examine the history of the series and where both teams stand.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame H2H

Louisville and Notre Dame have squared up against each other only three times. The first matchup between the two teams was in 2014, when the Fighting Irish hosted the Cardinals in South Bend, Indiana. The game ended 31-28 in favor of Louisville.

The two teams only had their first matchup after Louisville moved to the ACC in 2013. The realignment gave Louisville the opportunity to play Notre Dame in 2014 as the Irish have to play five ACC teams every season. The Irish lead the series with a 2-1 record.

Notable records in the series

Notre Dame holds the longest winning streak in the series with two, which spanned from 2019 to 2020.

The largest margin of victory in the series came in 2019, when the Fighting Irish overcame the Cardinals 35-17 at the L&N Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

The smallest margin of victory in the series occurred in the first encounter in 2014, when the Cardinals defeated the Fighting Irish 31-28 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

The last matchup between the two teams came in October 2020, when Notre Dame defeated Louisville 12-7 in South Bend.

Preview of Louisville vs. Notre Dame 2023

Louisville managed to secure a challenging road test against North Carolina State 13-10 on Saturday, which got them into the ranking. However, their upcoming matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday night promises to be another formidable challenge.

The Fighting Irish staged a comeback to secure a 21-14 victory at Duke on Saturday night following a disappointing 17-14 defeat to Ohio State in Week 4. They now head to Louisville to further place themselves on the periphery of the College Football Playoff discussion. It is to be seen how they deal with Louisville's explosive offense.