Louisville vs USC Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 27 | Holiday Bowl

The Louisville Cardinals play the USC Trojans on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET in the Holiday Bowl.

Louisville (10-3) lost to Florida State 16-6 in the ACC Championship game. USC (7-5) ended their season on a three-game losing streak, with their last game being a 38-20 loss to UCLA.

Louisville vs USC: Game Details

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals (10-3) vs USC Trojans (7-5)

Date & Time: Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

Louisville vs USC: Betting Odds

Spread

Louisville -7.5 (-110)

USC +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Louisville -298

USC +240

Total

Over 57.5 (-110)

Under 57.5 (-110)

Louisville vs USC: Picks

Lousiville's offense has struggled this season, with quarterback Jack Plummer making bad throws and turning the balls over.

Although USC's defense has been terrible this season, taking Plummer to throw over 1.5 interceptions is a good bet. Plummer has thrown a pick in four straight games while the Trojans have forced a pick in three of their last four games.

USC, meanwhile, will be missing several key players like Caleb Wiliams, due to the NFL Draft and transfer portal. With so many starters out, the Trojans will likely go to the rushing game more often, so take MarShawn Lloyd to go over his rushing yards.

In his last 10 games, Lloyd is averaging 77.8 rushing yards per game and will likely get even more carries in this game.

Louisville vs USC: Head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Louisville and USC.

Players not playing

With bowl games, several players sit out because of the NFL draft or transfer portal, and the Holiday Bowl is no different.

USC

Caleb Williams, QB (NFL Draft)

Brendan Rice, WR (NFL Draft)

Michael Jackson III, WR (transfer portal)

Dejon Benton, DL (transfer portal)

De’jon Benton, DL (transfer portal)

Raleek Brown, WR (transfer portal)

Chris Thompson Jr., LB (transfer portal)

Jude Wolfe, TE (transfer portal)

Darwin Barlow, RB (transfer portal)

Matthew Colombo, RB (transfer portal)

Xamarion Gordon, DB (transfer portal)

Jamar Sekona, DL (transfer portal)

Fabian Ross, CB (transfer portal)

Andrew Milek, iOL (transfer portal)

Mario Williams, WR (transfer portal)

Michael Tarquin, OT (transfer portal)

Malachi Nelson, QB (transfer portal)

Tackett Curtis, LB (transfer portal)

Domani Jackson, CB (transfer portal)

Korey Foreman, EDGE (transfer portal)

Louisville

Kameron Wilson, LB (transfer portal)

Ryheem Craig, EDGE (transfer portal)

Izaiah Reed, OT (transfer portal)

Josh Minkins, S (transfer portal)

Victoine Brown, DL (transfer portal)

Jackson Hamilton, LB (transfer portal)

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB (transfer portal)

Yirayah Lanier, DL (transfer portal)

Popeye Williams, EDGE (transfer portal)

Derrick Edwards, CB (transfer portal)

Louisville vs USC: Prediction

Louisville's offense struggled against FSU, but the Seminoles have one of the best defenses in college football, while the USC Trojans's defense has struggled mightily this season.

Without Caleb Williams, the Trojans offense will also struggle, so take the Cardinals in a one-sided blowout win.

Prediction: Louisville to win by 10+ points

