LSU Football Recruiting: Top 3 freshmen Brian Kelly has in Class of 2025 

The LSU Tigers and coach Brian Kelly might remember 2025 as the year the team chose to dive deep into the transfer portal. LSU's highly regarded portal class might have come somewhat at the expense of its freshman class. That said, it's still LSU. A down year in high school recruiting yielded what 247sports.com calls the nation's 10th-best recruiting class.

Unlike years ago, when February's Signing Day was the only time to sign and would have scores of prospects lined up, LSU expects a quiet February Signing Day. Most of the new frosh Tigers signed in December and many of them have already enrolled at LSU.

Here's a rundown of the top three freshman additions Kelly and LSU have pulled in the Class of 2025 class.

Top 3 LSU recruits of 2025 class

LSU celebrated a bowl win to end 2024, but looks to have a bigger celebration after 2025 thanks in part to an intriguing freshman class. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#3. Solomon Thomas, OL

A massive Florida lineman, Thomas was a late addition to the LSU recruiting class. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound prospect was committed to Florida State until the final week leading into Early Signing Day when he jumped to the Tigers.

One of the big facets of Thomas's game is his versatility. He's probably going to play an interior line spot but has the athleticism to slide to tackle if needed. Ranked by 247 as the No. 2 interior lineman in the nation, Thomas enrolled early at LSU. With his size and strength, he might see the field in 2025.

#2. Harlem Berry, RB

Berry was ranked as the top running back prospect in the nation by 247. An in-state recruit, Berry had a very quiet recruitment. He committed to LSU almost a full year before he signed, but not only has he signed, but he has already enrolled at the school.

A major track star, Berry posted four straight 2,000-yard rushing seasons in high school. Frankly, he's probably too good to not see some action in 2025, even if in a reserve role until he gains more experience.

#1. DJ Pickett, CB

A five-star recruit, 247 labeled Pickett as the second-best recruit from the state of Florida. At 6-foot-4, Pickett is rangy and athletic. He picked LSU fairly early in the recruiting process and has already enrolled at the school.

Pickett is a hard enough hitter to play safety but has enough speed to see cornerback snaps. A multi-sport athlete, Pickett stood out in track, baseball and basketball as well as football in high school. He figures to play some manner of role as a freshman, whether at safety, corner or nickel.

What do you think of LSU's top recruits for 2025? Share your take on the Tigers in the comments section below.

