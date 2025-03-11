LSU Freshmen 2025: Top 3 breakout football players to watch out for ft. DJ Pickett

The LSU Tigers Class of 2025 saw the football program receiving 23 commits, including three five-star recruits. According to On3 Industry Rankings, the program's 2025 class is ranked ninth nationally and sixth in the SEC. Under coach Brian Kelly, these recruits could make an immediate impact in 2025.

Let’s take a look at the top three LSU freshmen to watch for in 2025.

Top 3 LSU freshman standouts to watch out

#3. Carius Curne (IOL)

Carius Curne went to Marion High School. According to On3, the five-star recruit, who measures 6'4" and 320 pounds, is ranked No. 49 nationally, No. 2 IOL in the country and No. 1 in Arkansas.

According to On3's Hunter Shelton, he can play all five spots on the offensive line. Shelton wrote.

"Able to reach all the way to cornerbacks in blocking perimeter passes. Outstanding when asked to pull. Good at the point of attack. Keeps his feet moving once engaged and creates a big-time push."

#2. Harlem Berry (RB)

Harlem Berry attended St. Martin's Episcopal School in Louisiana. The 5'10", 182 lbs recruit is the best running back in the country and the best player in his home state. He is ranked No. 18 nationally.

Berry also played basketball at St. Martin's. In his four-year run with the Saints, he had over 8,500 rushing yards and 154 touchdowns.

#1. DJ Pickett (CB)

DJ Pickett has the tools to be the next star at LSU.

The five-star recruit from Zephyrhills, Florida weighs 179 lbs and signed with the program on 17th July 2024. He is ranked No. 11 nationally, No. 2 among all cornerbacks in the country and No. 1 player in Florida.

Pickett is a multi-sport athlete who has also played baseball and basketball in high school. He is the nephew of former NFL defensive lineman Ryan Pickett, who played for the St. Louis Rams and Green Bay Packers.

While he can compete for the starting spot, he'll have to adjust the physicality of the SEC.

