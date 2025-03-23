LSU HC Brian Kelly gets a 100% real on sophomore spring stand out Gabe Reliford

LSU's Brian Kelly is one of the most experienced coaches in modern collegiate football. He's been coaching since 1983 and got his first head coaching gig in 1991. Kelly has led the Tigers to three straight winning seasons since joining the program in 2022. So, he has a solid idea of what it takes for a player to thrive.

During a news conference, when asked about standout defensive end Gabe Reliford, Brian Kelly replied:

"Yeah, Gabe is a kid who plays with a lot of confidence. You know, his physicality is a little bit different from the other ends that we have. ... His size. So. when you're talking about him, he's a different profile than some of the other ends and the edges that we have.

"So, I think what we've asked him to do is be really physical in the run game and be assignment correct. ... You know, there were times where playing a freshman you kind of go, 'Well, you know, he's learning'. He's past the learning stage, and so what we are looking for is consistent performance, play-in and play-out. He's very capable in the run, and when we cut him loose to get to the quarterback."

The Tigers are one of college football's traditional powerhouses. They're used to getting their pick from the best high school prospects in the country, and Gabe Reliford might be next up for Brian Kelly's program.

What's next for Gabe Reliford and the LSU Tigers?

Gabe Reliford was a consensus four-star recruit when he signed with the LSU Tigers. He was drawn to the school's legacy to play for Brian Kelly.

However, his 2024 freshman season wasn't spectacular. Reliford amassed 10 tackles, including 0.5 sacks. But then again, unlike most other LSU freshmen, at least he saw the gridiron in Year 1.

Gabe Reliford's next step is to carve out a niche on the defense. The Shreveport-born Evangel Christian Academy product needs to parlay his impressive spring game play into real-game excellence.

If Reliford does so, then the LSU Tigers will have a better chance of making the expanded College Football Playoff in 2025.

