LSU HC Brian Kelly trolls Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin over anti-Coca-Cola comments during press conference 

Brian Kelly and Lane Kiffin are two of college football's best coaches. The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels' head coaches have enjoyed great success at the collegiate level and are poised for another shot at the CFP National Championship next season.

Recently, Lane Kiffin attended a press conference where he spoke about the importance of drinking water rather than Coca-Cola due to the sugar content of soft drinks.

Speaking at a later press conference, Brian Kelly had this to say:

"Just a shout-out to our sponsor Coke, Smartwater. Great Coke products, minerals, vitamins, it's just great for you. It is so refreshing and healthy, and Coke provides you with all the products that you need, depending on what you like. And I love Smart Water."

Kelly was clearly trolling rival Kiffin for his comments about the popular drink.

What can fans expect from Brian Kelly and LSU in 2024?

Brian Kelly has been the LSU Tigers' coach since 2022. Kelly has overseen a sustained period of success at Louisiana and will look to continue that legacy in 2024. Kelly will be able to call upon the services of some of the best offensive players in collegiate football next season.

According to PFF, LSU had the best offense in the country last year, ending the season with a nation-best 0.391 expected points added per play. Kelly will likely be optimistic that his team this season will be pretty close, if not better, in terms of productivity.

Fans can expect Garrett Nussmeier to take over the mantle left by Jayden Daniels in 2023. The new starting quarterback has all the tools and the experience to be a top-notch starting quarterback. It will be interesting to see whether Kelly and Co. can make the 12-team playoff.

What can fans expect from Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss in 2024?

Lane Kiffin enters his fifth season with the Rebels fresh off a Peach Bowl victory in 2023. Kiffin guided the Ole Miss Rebels to their first-ever 11-win season. Despite the heroics last year, it feels like Kiffin has only just started with the program.

The Rebels will see the return of 2023 stars including quarterback Jaxson Dart, tight end Caden Prieskorn and wide receiver Tre Harris. Each of these players is among the best at their position heading into the new CFB season.

Lane Kiffin and Co. look like solid dark horses to not only reach the playoffs but make a deep run in the newly expanded playoffs format. The Rebels should post yet another 11-win season, at the bare minimum.

