LSU Heisman winners: List of the legends who brought glory to the Tigers

LSU is among a few college football programs to boast several Heisman Trophy winners. The Tigers have seen two of their athletes voted as winners throughout the award's history, making it one of the schools with multiple winners.

With quarterback Jayden Daniels among the finalists for the 2023 edition of the award, there's a chance that LSU will have its third winner. As we wait for the official announcement, let's examine the two players who won the Heisman Trophy with the Tigers.

LSU Heisman Trophy winners

#1, Billy Cannon, 1959

Halfback Billy Cannon was the first Heisman Trophy winner from LSU. The Baton Rouge native won the coveted award after an impressive season with the Tigers in 1959.

In the balloting process involving 1,197 media members for the award, Cannon secured a remarkable 519 first-place votes. In contrast, Penn State quarterback Richie Lucas, who ended as the runners-up, received 98 first-place votes.

Despite Cannon's comparatively low touchdown count of six during the season, his outstanding defensive play and a notable performance on Halloween night proved compelling enough to sway the voters in his favor.

#2, Joe Burrow, 2019

Joe Burrow is the latest LSU player to win the Heisman Trophy. The quarterback had previously played at Ohio State from 2015 to 2017 before moving to Baton Rouge. After arriving at the program in 2018, he became the starting quarterback and retained the position in 2019.

Following an impressive season, which saw him throw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns with a 76.3% completion rate, Burrow clinched the 2019 Heisman Trophy. He secured a commanding victory with 1,846 more votes than the runner-up, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Burrow's Heisman win marked the most significant victory margin in the award's history. He not only secured the highest number of votes but also received the most substantial share of available points ever recorded in the history of the Heisman Trophy.

Will Jayden Daniels become the third winner?

Jayden Daniel has a good chance of becoming LSU’s third winner of the Heisman Trophy. The quarterback had an outstanding 2023 season, throwing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Daniels has already won the John Unitas Golden Arm Award, AP College Football Player of the Year, Walter Camp and Davey O'Brien awards. Considering his achievements so far, he is viewed as the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy.