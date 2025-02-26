LSU returning players 2025: Top 3 players who will return to Brian Kelly's squad ft. Caden Durham 

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have a simple objective in 2025: get to the college football playoff. This an achievement that's overdue for two seasons for the Baton Rouge program, as Kelly has had it in his sights since 2023.

To achieve so in 2025, the LSU Tigers must have returning production. According to Yahoo Sports, LSU ranks in the SEC returning production ranks, which is about middle of the road.

Brian Kelly is certainly betting that third time's the charm. Here are the players who could help him achieve this long-overdue goal.

Top three players who will return to LSU in 2025

#3 Caden Durham - RB

NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Caden Durham ran 753 yards with six touchdowns in 140 carries for LSU in his freshman season in 2024.

Durham had a tall task last season, as he was supposed to fill the gap in ground yards production left after the departure of the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Jayden Daniels. He did a good job of it, and for his efforts, he earned All-Freshman SEC honors.

#2 Aaron Anderson - WR

NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Aaron Anderson exploited in production during his sophomore season at Baton Rouge. After only recording 59 receiving yards in 2023, in 2024, the playmaker had 884 receiving yards, with five touchdown catches in 61 receptions.

He also averaged 14.5 yards per catch. While he didn't earn any honors, he was a reliable target for quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. His most productive game of the year was a 38-23 loss to then No. 14 Texas A&M, when he recorded 126 receiving yards with one touchdown catch.

#1 Garrett Nussmeier - QB

NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

There's no doubt that quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is the most important returning piece for Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers. Being able to count on a talented and experienced signal-caller is a huge plus for any program, especially a homegrown one that already knows the system.

In 2024, he had 4052 yards, with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for an overall QBR of 80, which ranked 10th in the land. While he didn't earn any major honors in 2024, he's considered one of the favorites to win the Heisman in 2025. He's second in the odds, behind Texas's Arch Manning. Nussmeier won his second straight Bowl MVP award with the LSU Tigers in 2024.

