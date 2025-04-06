LSU spring game 2025: Top 3 players to watch out for ft. Garrett Nussmeier 

The LSU Tigers will have a spring game next Saturday, bucking the trend of several major programs to skip the traditional game due to injury risks. The event will give us a chance to look at LSU players during the offseason as they prepare for the 2025 season.

This will be a key year for Brian Kelly, who has failed to take the Tigers to a College Football Playoff since he arrived at Baton Rouge. If he were to fail yet again, questions might start to be asked regarding his worthiness to lead the program.

Top 3 players to watch out for during LSU's spring game

#3 Aaron Anderson - WR

NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Aaron Anderson will be an important piece for the Tigers in 2025, having the chance to become a top weapon for Garrett Nussmeier. The playmaker had 884 receiving yards with five touchdown catches from 61 receptions in 2024.

It was an incredible jump in production from his 2023 season, in which he only had 59 receiving yards. Seeing how he connects with Nussmeier during the spring game will be something to watch.

#2 Caden Durham - RB

NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Having run for 753 yards with six touchdowns on 140 carries, Caden Durham was a key part of the Tigers' 2024 offense. For his efforts, he was awarded an All-Freshman SEC selection.

He mostly helped fill in the gap that was left in the rushing game with the departure of 2023 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels. It will be interesting to see how he develops in his sophomore year with LSU, and the spring game will be our first sneak peek at it.

#1 Garrett Nussmeier - QB

NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Garrett Nussmeier is one of the early favorites to win the Heisman in 2025 and without a doubt the key returning piece of LSU's roster. He didn't earn any major accolades during the 2024 season, but he showed the potential of being a stellar quarterback when he's in the zone.

In 2024, he had 4,052 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for an overall QBR of 80, which ranked 10th in the nation.

