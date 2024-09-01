LSU Tigers Week 1 injury report: Updates on Miles Frazier, Chris Hilton, West Weeks and more

The No. 13-ranked LSU Tigers will open their 2024 season by facing the No. 23 USC Trojans on Sunday. The Week 1 game will commence at 7:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Here, we'll take a look at the Tigers' injury report for their season opener.

LSU Tigers injury report for Week 1

Miles Frazier injury report

Frazier is listed as probable on the Tigers' roster with an ankle injury. However, the offensive linesman is expected to play against USC on Sunday.

Chris Hilton injury report

Hilton is dealing with a minor ankle injury and is listed as questionable for the Week 1 game. There is some uncertainty on whether the wideout will play against the Trojans.

West Weeks injury report

Weeks is heading into the season opener with a foot injury. The linebacker is listed as probable but should be fit enough to face USC.

Jelan Watkins injury report

Watkins is listed as questionable for the season opener on the LSU roster. The wideout is dealing with a foot sprain, and there is uncertainty about whether he will play against USC.

Sage Ryan injury report

Ryan is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury heading into Week 1 of the season. The safety is listed as probable but should feature against USC on Sunday.

How to watch USC Trojans vs. LSU Tigers? TV schedule and live stream details

The USC vs. LSU Week 1 game will be broadcast live on ABC, with kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also livestream the game on Fubo and ESPN+.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024

Livestream: Fubo and ESPN+

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

The LSU Tigers will start Garrett Nussmeier as their quarterback against USC on Sunday. Nussmeier, a senior, was Jayden Daniels' backup last season but played in seven games and recorded 591 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

