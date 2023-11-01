LSU vs. Alabama prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

The 13th-ranked LSU Tigers are on the road in Week 10 of the college football season. They have an exciting SEC matchup on Saturday evening against the eighth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Tigers are doing well (6-2, 4-1 in SEC) and are on a three-game winning streak after a dominant 62-0 home win on Oct. 21 against the Army Black Knights. The Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0) are on a six-game winning streak after a 34-20 home win over the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 21.
LSU vs. Alabama Match Details
Fixture: LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0)
Date and Time: Nov. 4, 2023, at 7:45 p.m. EST
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
LSU vs. Alabama Betting Odds
LSU vs. Alabama Picks
The LSU Tigers have one of the most explosive offenses in college football as they rank third in the country with 339.3 passing yards per game. Senior quarterback Jayden Daniels has been outstanding as he is 163-of-223 (73.1 completion percentage) for 2,573 yards with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions.
With 3+ touchdown passes in his last five games, go with the over on his passing touchdowns.
The Alabama Crimson Tide have been struggling to run the football this season as they are sitting in 78th place in college football with 147.1 rushing yards per game.
Senior running back Jase McClellan has been doing well as he has 122 rushing attempts for 569 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns as well as 10 catches for 72 yards (7.2 yards per reception). He has been a force on the offense, so go with the over on his all-purpose yards.
LSU vs. Alabama Key Injuries
LSU
- Cornerback Zy Alexander - Undisclosed (OUT)
- Cornerback Darian Chestnut - Personal (Questionable)
- Running back Armoni Goodwin - Undisclosed (OUT)
- Greg Brooks Jr - Head (OUT)
- Cornerback JK Johnson - Leg (OUT)
Alabama
No injuries reported
LSU vs. Alabama Head-to-Head
This is the 88th game of the First Saturday in November rivalry and Alabama has been in control here. Alabama holds a 55-27-5 all-time record against LSU, but the Tigers picked up a 32-31 home win last season in their most recent matchup.
LSU vs. Alabama Prediction
Alabama has been doing very well as of late. Their defense can limit what Jayden Daniels can do against them and Nick Saban should dominate on the sidelines against his former program.
When looking at the defenses in the last five games, LSU is giving up 28.6 points per game while Alabama is allowing 17.6 points per game in that stretch. All in all, go with the Alabama Crimson Tide to cover the spread here.
Prediction: Alabama Crimson Tide -3.5