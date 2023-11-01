LSU vs. Alabama prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

The 13th-ranked LSU Tigers are on the road in Week 10 of the college football season. They have an exciting SEC matchup on Saturday evening against the eighth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tigers are doing well (6-2, 4-1 in SEC) and are on a three-game winning streak after a dominant 62-0 home win on Oct. 21 against the Army Black Knights. The Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0) are on a six-game winning streak after a 34-20 home win over the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 21.

LSU vs. Alabama Match Details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fixture: LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0)

Date and Time: Nov. 4, 2023, at 7:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

LSU vs. Alabama Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline LSU Tigers +3.5 (-115) Over 60.5 (-110) +142 Alabama Crimson Tide -3.5 (-105) Under 60.5 (-110) -170

LSU vs. Alabama Picks

The LSU Tigers have one of the most explosive offenses in college football as they rank third in the country with 339.3 passing yards per game. Senior quarterback Jayden Daniels has been outstanding as he is 163-of-223 (73.1 completion percentage) for 2,573 yards with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions.

With 3+ touchdown passes in his last five games, go with the over on his passing touchdowns.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been struggling to run the football this season as they are sitting in 78th place in college football with 147.1 rushing yards per game.

Senior running back Jase McClellan has been doing well as he has 122 rushing attempts for 569 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns as well as 10 catches for 72 yards (7.2 yards per reception). He has been a force on the offense, so go with the over on his all-purpose yards.

LSU vs. Alabama Key Injuries

LSU

Cornerback Zy Alexander - Undisclosed (OUT)

Cornerback Darian Chestnut - Personal (Questionable)

Running back Armoni Goodwin - Undisclosed (OUT)

Greg Brooks Jr - Head (OUT)

Cornerback JK Johnson - Leg (OUT)

Alabama

No injuries reported

LSU vs. Alabama Head-to-Head

This is the 88th game of the First Saturday in November rivalry and Alabama has been in control here. Alabama holds a 55-27-5 all-time record against LSU, but the Tigers picked up a 32-31 home win last season in their most recent matchup.

LSU vs. Alabama Prediction

Alabama has been doing very well as of late. Their defense can limit what Jayden Daniels can do against them and Nick Saban should dominate on the sidelines against his former program.

When looking at the defenses in the last five games, LSU is giving up 28.6 points per game while Alabama is allowing 17.6 points per game in that stretch. All in all, go with the Alabama Crimson Tide to cover the spread here.

Prediction: Alabama Crimson Tide -3.5