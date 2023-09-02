LSU vs. Florida State Prediction & Betting Tips - September 3 | College Football Week 1

In one of the biggest non-conference Week 1 games on the slate, the No. 5 LSU Tigers will be battling the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Georgia, a neutral site.

The game can be streamed live on ABC and FuboTV.

LSU season predictions

The LSU Tigers are coming off an extremely productive 2022 season where they made the SEC Championship Game with a 10-4 (6-2) record, including a Citrus Bowl win over the Purdue Boilermakers.

Running back John Emery Jr. will miss the season opener, and there is no update if it will be any longer than that. This is year two for coach Brian Kelly putting his fingerprints on the roster. They have five new starters on the defensive side, but the offense should dominate.

While expecting more wins in a loaded SEC seems difficult, the Tigers will be contenders for the conference title game.

Florida State season predictions

The Florida State Seminoles also are coming off a strong season, as they were able to pick up a 10-3 (5-3) record. Senior quarterback Jordan Travis was one of the best players in college football as he was 226-of-353 (64.0 completion percentage) for 3,214 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Seminoles had an outstanding team on both sides of the ball, and while there are some changes with two new offensive linemen, this team should contend for the ACC Championship and a College Football Playoff spot.

LSU vs. Florida State: Head-to-Head

This will be the 11th time these teams face off against one another. The Seminoles have won eight of the games, including a five-game winning streak at one point.

The most recent game was last season, almost a year to the date, as the Florida State Seminoles picked up a 24-23 neutral site game.

LSU vs. Florida State: Betting Tips

The over has hit in seven of the previous eight LSU games

Florida State has won its previous six games

The Florida State team total has hit in 11 of the last 17 games

Prediction: LSU 27 - Florida State 30

Where to watch LSU vs. Florida State

This game will be televised nationally on ABC, so there will be no excuses to miss out! It will also be on the ESPN app and YouTube TV, so make sure to be ready for the matchup.

Tip 1: Result - Florida State +2

Tip 2: Total - Over 56.5 Points

Tip 3: Player - Jayden Daniels Over 47.5 Rushing Yards

Tip 4: Total - Florida State Over 27.5 Points