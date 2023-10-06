LSU vs. Missouri football history: Records, H2H stats, and more

The 23rd-ranked LSU Tigers and the 21st-ranked Missouri Tigers face one another in Week 6 action.

LSU (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) has lost two games, while Missouri (5-0, 1-0) is undefeated.

This game is going to have a lot of stakes as both teams could meet later in the season in the SEC championship game. This can be a massive game and is one of the biggest on the slate. Let's take a deeper dive into the matchup and look at the history between these SEC foes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

LSU and Missouri H2H

This is going to be the fourth matchup between these teams and the Missouri Tigers currently have the advantage, winning two of the three games. This matchup has a gap, with the most recent game happening in 2020.

Notable records in the series

These teams have only played three times and twice in the 21st century. The first matchup was in the Liberty Bowl in 1978, when Missouri picked up a 20-15 victory. The second matchup was in 2016 and was the largest margin of victory as LSU won 42-7 at home.

Their most recent matchup was during the 2020 college football season and was a shootout. Missouri wound up winning 45-41 at home.

Preview of LSU vs. Missouri, Week 6

This game is going to have a lot of stakes as these SEC opponents face off.

LSU is one of the biggest offensive teams as they are tied for seventh in college football as they are averaging 44 points per game. They rank sixth in passing, and senior quarterback Jayden Daniels should dominate. He is 116 of 160 (73.1%) for 1,710 yards and 16 touchdowns to only two interceptions.

The Missouri Tigers have been closer to the middle of the pack on the offensive side. They are tied for 53rd in the country with 32 points per game. Junior quarterback Brady Cook has been putting up big numbers as he is 105 of 141 (74.5%) for 1,468 yards with 11 touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

This game is going to depend on which defense can get stops, and LSU should have the advantage on the road here. It has been the better team for a number of years and has the coaching advantage with Brian Kelly calling the shots.