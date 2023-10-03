LSU vs Missouri Prediction & Betting Tips - October 7 | College Football Week 6

Two ranked SEC opponents, No. 23 LSU Tigers and No. 21 Missouri Tigers, head to Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday, Oct. 7.

LSU is 3-2 (2-1) after a 55-49 road loss on Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels, while Missouri is a perfect 5-0 (1-0) after a 38-21 road win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

LSU vs Missouri prediction

The Tigers have been one of the best offensive teams in college football, ranked seventh with 44 points per game.

A huge reason for that is the fact that they're sixth in passing yards. Senior quarterback Jayden Daniels is 117-of-160 (73.1 completion percentage) for 1,710 yards with 16 touchdown passes and a pair of interceptions, running 60 times for 292 yards (4.9 yards per attempt) with three rushing touchdowns.

Their defense has been struggling, as they're tied for 107th with 31 points per game. They have been doing pretty well at the defensive side in terms of things, with nine sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have been doing a decent job offensively, as they're tied for 53rd in the country with 32 points per game. They rank 15th with 304.4 passing yards per game. Junior quarterback Brady Cook has been playing well, going 105-of-141 (74.5 completion percentage) for 1,468 yards with 11 touchdowns without an interception.

The defense has been doing a decent job, giving up 20.8 points per game. They have been doing pretty well, with 13 total sacks, 19 pass deflections, four sacks and three forced fumbles.

Prediction: LSU 35-30

LSU vs Missouri betting tips

Missouri hit the over in two of the last three home games.

LSU has hit the over in 12 of the previous 14 games.

LSU is 2-3 ATS this season.

Missouri is 3-2 ATS this season.

LSU vs Missouri head-to-head

This matchup still has a newness to it, as it's just the fourth time LSU and Missouri will face off. Missouri has the advantage, as they're 2-1 over LSU. The two teams have not faced off since the 2020 season when Missouri picked up a 45-41 home win.

Where to watch LSU vs Missouri

The game between the LSU Tigers and the Missouri Tigers will take place at 12 p.m. ET and will be aired nationally on ESPN. The game will also be available on the ESPN+ app if you're not able to get to the television screen.