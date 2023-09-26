LSU vs. Ole Miss Prediction & Betting Tips - Sept. 30 | College Football Week 5

The LSU Tigers versus the Ole Miss Rebels will be one of the most exciting encounters of Week 5 in the Southeastern Conference, with the Tigers being the No. 13 school in the country and the Rebels being the No. 20 school. The Tigers will come on a high, after defeating Arkansas 34-31 and earning "The Boot" in their rivalry game. The schools will face each other in the so-called "Magnolia Bowl."

Ole Miss failed to build their momentum with a victory over a stumbling Alabama, with the Crimson Tide prevailing 24-10 over the Rebels. This was the lowest-scoring affair for Mississippi since the arrival of Lane Kiffin in 2020. Nick Saban managed to engineer a victory with the help of his defense, despite their obvious problems at quarterback and the O-line.

The College Football Power Index gives a slight edge to Ole Miss, with them having a 56.5% chance of victory, according to Sports Illustrated. This is rather surprising, as the bookies don't give the Rebels the edge but rather side with the Tigers. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites for this game.

While Ole Miss is a school on an upward trajectory, LSU has a more talented roster and a better quarterback. Jayden Daniels currently has 1296 yards with twelve passing touchdowns and two interceptions, for a QBR of 82.8. Jaxon Dart is slightly below with 1096 yards, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions for a QBR of 82.4.

Given their better roster, the Tigers should come out on top from the trip to Oxford, Mississippi.

Lousiana State University 24-21 Ole Miss Rebels

LSU vs. Ole Mis Head-2-Head

Out of the 110 encounters so far, the Tigers have won 65 while the Rebels have won 41. There have been only four ties between the two schools. The Rebels lost last year's Magnolia Bowl.

Betting Tips

Moneyline (ML): LSU -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Ole Miss +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

Against the spread (ATS): LSU -2.5 (-110) | Ole Miss +2.5 (-110)

Over/Under (O/U): 63.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

The odds are provided by Bet MGM

Where to watch the game

The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. ET, on Saturday, September 30, and you can watch it on ESPN. You can stream ESPN through their app or on FuboTV.