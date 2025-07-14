LSU WR Nic Anderson car accident: Brian Kelly and Tigers suffer huge blow as HC gives update on recovery timeline

The LSU Tigers have suffered a significant blow just weeks before the start of the 2025 college football season. According to Wilson Alexander, Tigers wide receiver Nic Anderson was in a car accident on Friday night. The skilled pass catcher needed urgent attention due to the crash.

However, according to On3 Sports, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly told reporters that Anderson is expected to practice at the start of training camp. Still, the news is an unfortunate one for recent recruit Anderson, his teammates and the entire program.

Nic Anderson was a major transfer portal addition for the LSU Tigers ahead of the 2025 campaign. The Katy High School (Texas) product spent the last three seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners, and he'll be taking his talents to Louisiana to play for Brian Kelly's side.

Anderson is a top-notch pass catcher when fit, as evidenced by his 2023 campaign. The then Oklahoma Sooners wideout posted a stat line of 798 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

What's next for the LSU Tigers?

The LSU Tigers and their fans will now go through the anxious wait of figuring out just how long Alexander will be out due to the car accident. If Brian Kelly's words are accurate, then he should be back in time to ramp up preparations for the new season.

The LSU Tigers enter the 2025 college football season with a similar goal as in previous years. They're looking to win their first national championship since the Joe Burrow days and the first of the Brian Kelly dispensation.

Next up for the LSU Tigers are the SEC Media Days. Kelly and select players will answer questions from accredited members of the press ahead of the season. There's a chance that Nic Anderson's recovery timeline would be brought up at some point, and Brian Kelly will be ready to answer any of such questions.

The LSU Tigers will start their campaign against the Clemson Tigers. Garrett Nussmeier and Co. will fancy a win to put their fans at ease and potentially reach the expanded college football playoffs at the end of the regular season.

