"Make it close today for the fans" - Shilo Sanders jokes about intentionally dragging the game close with Shedeur Sanders to make it exciting

In the post-game press conference of the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday, defensive back Shilo Sanders jokingly said the Colorado Buffaloes intentionally played less competitively against Colorado State to ensure the tie was entertaining for the fans.

The Buffaloes defeated in-state rival Colorado State in double overtime to continue their remarkable start to the season. The keenly contested game ended 28-28 at the end of the fourth quarter before the Buffaloes went on to clinch a 43-35 win at the end of the second overtime.

After the game, Shilo Sanders said:

“It was close though, but at the end of the day, it was entertainment. The ticket prices were working today. So Shedeur and I were just playing like, 'let's make it close today for the fans.'"

Notably, this comes as the Buffaloes' most difficult game so far in the season after they staged an upset against TCU in the season and conveniently defeated Nebraska in Week 2. They continue their push for a successful season when they face Pac-12 opponent Oregon in Week 4.

Shilo Sanders voices importance of Travis Hunter after his injury

Travis Hunter had to leave the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday night at halftime after he was violently hit by Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn. Shilo Sanders stressed the importance of the two-way player within the Buffaloes team. He said:

“The bad thing about losing Travis is you lose such a crucial piece of our team. He is in the offense and defense. So it's like you are losing two players in one. That was pretty rough.”

Hunter was taken to a local hospital in Boulder for necessary medical attention during the game. He is now expected to be out for the next couple of weeks, missing Colorado's crucial game against Oregon and USC in Weeks 4 and 5.

Can the Colorado Buffaloes keep their impressive form?

Colorado has been outstanding since the start of the 2023 college football season. Coming from a 1-11 season in 2022, the Buffaloes have maintained a perfect record so far three games into the season. The question is whether they can keep it up.

Following their upset against national championship finalist TCU in the season opener, Deion Sanders' team has shown it is capable of the impossible. The Buffaloes will face another stern test against Oregon and USC in the next two games, and it remains dto be seen what they can come up with.