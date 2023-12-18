Malachi Nelson transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the USC QB feat. Michigan, Florida State and more

USC freshman quarterback Malachi Nelson is reportedly entering the transfer portal. The former five-star recruit from the class of 2023 was expected to be Caleb Williams’ successor in the quarterback role. However, it seems he will continue his college career elsewhere.

Nelson spent the past season as a backup behind starter Williams. He only appeared in one game, attempting three throws and completing one pass. This limited action will enable him to use his redshirt, leaving him with four seasons of eligibility remaining.

He initially committed to Oklahoma in his junior year in high school. However, the quarterback decommitted in 2021, when coach Lincoln Riley departed the Sooners to assume the same position at USC. Following Riley, Nelson switched his commitment to the Trojans.

With Malachi Nelson set to move away from the Trojans, let’s examine five potential landing spots for the highly-rated quarterback ahead of his sophomore year in college football.

Five landing spots for Malachi Nelson

#1. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan is expected to lose its starting quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, to the upcoming NFL draft after two seasons. Without a doubt, a worthy replacement is needed in Ann Arbor for the Wolverines to continue their dominance within the landscape.

Whether Jim Harbaugh remains in Michigan next season or not, Malachi Nelson is a brilliant option for the program. Considering his exploits at high school, the QB possesses the ability to lead the Wolverines offense to become even more potent next season.

#2. Florida State Seminoles

One big reason Florida State was successful and invincible in the 2023 season was the brilliance of Jordan Travis at quarterback. The QB orchestrated the Seminoles’ offense astonishingly and his service was badly missed when he got injured late in the season.

With Tate Rodemaker and Brock Glenn proving not good enough in the games they played, bringing in Malachi Nelson will be a risk worth taking for Florida State. Nelson has the potential to ensure the Seminoles continue their dominance next season.

#3. Washington Huskies

Washington’s offense has been one of the most electrifying in college football over the last two seasons. Kalen DeBoer has transformed the Huskies’ offense into one of the most productive in the landscape and this has been done with the brilliance of quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

However, the Heisman Trophy finalists will take the next step and transition into the NFL in 2024 and a worthy replacement seems necessary. Without a doubt, Malachi Nelson is a quarterback who can thrive in DeBoer’s offensive scheme and will be a brilliant option for the team.

#4. Michigan State Spartans

The quarterback situation at Michigan State in 2023 was a mess. None of the Spartans quarterback options was able to fully secure the starting job through the course of the season. Notably, the team’s three top quarterback options have already entered the transfer portal.

With a new era set to commence under Jonathan Smith in 2024, a new quarterback is needed to lead the team. Malachi Nelson is undoubtedly a brilliant option for the Spartans going forward. He possesses all of the qualities to thrive in East Lansing under the leadership of Smith.

#5. LSU Tigers

LSU enjoyed the outstanding performance of Jayden Daniels at quarterback this season. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was superb for the Tigers with both his arm and feet. After five seasons in college football, Daniels is expected to declare for the NFL draft.

With the pressure on Brian Kelly at LSU swiftly increasing, he obviously needs a quarterback who can set things in the right mold next season. Malachi Nelson will undoubtedly be a brilliant choice to continue Jayden Daniels’ good work at the Tigers’ quarterback role.

Why did Malachi Nelson enter the transfer portal?

Malachi Nelson’s decision to enter the transfer portal is not what many college football fans expected. He was seen as the heir apparent to Caleb Williams at USC, considering how highly rated he was in many quarters coming out of high school.

A couple of reasons seem responsible for Nelson’s decision to enter the transfer portal and one of the biggest is the uncertainty concerning his future at the program. While many consider him to be the future quarterback at USC, he doesn’t appear so.

All indications suggest Lincoln Riley is planning to bring in Kansas quarterback Will Howard to replace Caleb Williams in 2024. This jeopardizes Nelson’s future in the program despite his level of talent and the fanbase he has built since committing to the Trojans.

This continues the new trend of not believing in inexperience at quarterbacks in college football. For context, nearly half of the top 50 quarterback signees from the class of 2022 have transferred. This pattern suggests that such movements are likely to become even more common in the future.

