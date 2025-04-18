Malik Agbo Transfer Portal: Top 3 landing spots for Texas OL ft. Washington

Texas offensive lineman Malik Agbo is one of the latest players to enter the transfer portal in the spring window. As is the case with all players in the transfer window, he will not have much time to decide where he is going. The transfer window will only remain open until April 25.

Ad

Malik Agbo has been with the Texas Longhorns for the past three seasons. In that time, he struggled to maintain a significant role with the team. He only participated in 170 snaps across those three seasons. He is now in the transfer portal in search of a larger role. These are the three top landing spots for the Texas offensive lineman.

Top three landing spots for Malik Agbo in the transfer portal

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Washington

Ad

Trending

One of the most interesting options for Malik Agbo in the transfer portal is the Washington Huskies. When Agbo was a four-star recruit, he got offers from several top schools, including the Washington Huskies. However, the Huskies have fallen off since Agbo was a recruit in the 2022 season.

At the time, the Huskies had Kalen DeBoer as head coach and had two 11+ win seasons in a row. They even made the national championship game in 2023. However, this past season, the Huskies fell to a record of 6-7. As a result, there is a greater chance that Malik Agbo can earn a starting job with them than a few years ago. Agbo is also from Washington.

Ad

#2 USC

Similarly, the USC Trojans offered Agbo a scholarship when he was a recruit in the 2022 class. However, he opted to go to Texas rather than join the Trojans. USC has struggled since QB Caleb Williams left the team in the 2023 NFL draft. This past season, it had a 7-6 record in its first season in the Big Ten.

If Malik Agbo wants a chance to start at a prestigious program, USC could be an interesting option. It has a chance to improve next season, but it is not the dominant force it was a few seasons ago.

Ad

#3 Auburn

Auburn is a team that Agbo visited when he was going on recruiting visits in 2021. As a result, it would not be surprising to see him transfer their. The Tigers have the advantage of being a prestigious program, giving Agbo the opportunity to use top-notch facilities. Additionally, the team has struggled lately, meaning it should be easier for him to earn a starting job.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.