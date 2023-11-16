Malik Nabers NFL Draft projection: Where will the LSU WR land in 2024?

Malik Nabers has become one of the most important offensive players for the LSU Tigers this season. The wideout has racked up an impressive 1,284 yards and 10 touchdowns on 72 receptions this campaign across 10 games.

Nabers' impressive displays have helped the Tigers to third in the SEC West with a 7-3 record heading into Week 12. It will be interesting to see how he finishes the season with LSU.

Since Nabers is eligible to enter the 2024 NFL draft, fans are curious to learn more about his strengths and weaknesses. Some also want to know when he might potentially get picked at the event.

A look at Malik Nabers' strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Nabers is a highly effective deep threat and has the ability to seamlessly shift gears, making him a challenge for defensive backs to cover. Being six feet tall and weighing 201 pounds, he is built strong enough to hold off opponents.

Moreover, Nabers has excellent awareness of his surroundings and possesses a versatile skill set. He is effective both outside and in the slot and has a strong understanding of zone coverages as well.

Nabers is as explosive as they come and can beat opponents with his sheer pace.

Weaknesses

Despite his potential, there have been a few doubts over Naber's ability to deliver consistently across a 16-game slate. The wideout needs to deliver regularly if he wants to improve his draft stock.

There are also questions about Naber's vertical game when it comes to stacking and separating against sticky coverage. He has struggled against tall defensive backs in the past.

Malik Nabers' 2024 NFL draft projection

Man fans and analysts believe Malik Nabers will be a top 10 draft pick in 2024. As things stand, it's impossible to predict which team will pick him since the 2023 NFL campaign is still ongoing and the full draft order will be decided once the season ends.

Nonetheless, Naber's performances for the LSU Tigers in the past few seasons have merited an early first-round pick.

Reports suggest that Nabers' attributes would suit a quarterback like Derek Carr at the New Orleans Saints. Carr has a quick release and is able to pick deep targets quite often during a game.