Manning Passing Academy 2025: Top 3 Big Ten QBs attending Nicholls State event this weekend

The Manning Passing Academy is an annual event that helps train the quarterbacks of the future. The Manning family is one that has become synonymous with the QB position in football. Archie Manning was a star in the 70s and 80s in the NFL and was later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Two of Archie's sons, Peyton and Eli Manning, went on to have successful NFL careers as quarterbacks as well. Peyton is widely viewed as one of the best QBs in the history of the NFL and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Eli Manning had a great career in his own right, winning two Super Bowls as the starter for the New York Giants.

Every year, the Manning family hosts the Manning Passing Academy. While the Manning family attends and helps the students, they also bring in many talented camp counselors. The counselors are often stars in college football. The event started on Thursday and will run through Sunday. Here is a look at three of the best Big Ten quarterbacks attending the event at Nicholls State.

Top 3 Big Ten quarterbacks attending the 2025 Manning Passing Academy

#1 Drew Allar, Penn State

Drew Allar is the most experienced Big Ten QB attending the Manning Passing Academy as a camp counsellor this year. He has been the starter of the Penn State Nittany Lions for the past two seasons and has helped the team reach some tremendous heights.

This past season, Allar helped lead the Nittany Lions to an appearance in the semifinals of the college football playoff. While they were defeated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, it was still a good season. Allar completed 262 of 394 passing attempts for 3327 yards and 24 TDs this past year.

#2 Luke Altmyer, Illinois

QB Luke Altmyer helped the Illinois Fighting Illini stay competitive in the Big Ten this past season. He had a breakout year, completing 211 of 347 passing attempts for 2717 yards and 22 TDs. He will look to continue his growth next season.

#3 Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza transferred to Indiana during the offseason after two seasons with the California Golden Bears. He is coming off a season where he completed 265 of 386 passing attempts for 3004 yards and 16 TDs. While those numbers were impressive, he is now taking a big step up in competition in the Big Ten.

