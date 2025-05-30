Marcel Reed Heisman predictions: Exploring Texas A&M QB's chances at the most coveted individual prize in college football

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed showed flashes of excellent play in his sophomore year. After Connor Weigman was benched against LSU in October last season, Reed took the starting job and held onto it until the end of the year. He showed improved play after early-season struggles.

Now there are expectations for Reed to improve and help the Aggies contend in the SEC. If he performs well, he could contend for the Heisman Trophy.

Marcel Reed 2025 Heisman odds: Where he stands now

As things stand, Reed is not viewed as a likely candidate to win the Heisman Trophy. According to FanDuel, he is not among the Top 20 contenders to win the most coveted individual prize in college sports. Instead, he is viewed as a longshot to win the award with +5000 odds.

How Marcel Reed compares to past Heisman-winning QBs

The Heisman is usually won by quarterbacks, but that was not the case last season. Instead, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter received the trophy. The most recent QB to win was LSU's Jayden Daniels in 2023. In the season before he won the Heisman Trophy, he completed 266 of 388 passing attempts for 2913 yards and 17 TDs.

So, Reed is coming into this season less established as a star than the most recent QB Heisman winner was.

Texas A&M's Heisman history: Can Marcel Reed join the list?

Yes, it is possible for Reed to become the next Texas A&M Heisman Trophy winner, but it is not likely. He is a big underdog compared to other top Heisman contenders.

The Texas A&M Aggies have had two Heisman winners in their history. Halfback John David Crow won the award in 1957 and QB Johnny Manziel won it in 2012.

Marcel Reed top competitors for the 2025 Heisman trophy

Heading into the 2025 college football season, there probably will not be many people betting on Reed to win the Heisman. While he would provide a big payout if he wins, his chances of winning are not high. He has not established himself as a star QB, and as a result, it is unlikely he takes the jump to be the best QB in college football next season.

The top contenders for the award, according to FanDuel, are as follows:

QB Arch Manning (Texas) +700 QB Cade Clubnik (Clemson) +900 QB Garrettt Nussmeier (LSU) +900 QB Julian Sayin (Ohio State) +1300 WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) +1300

