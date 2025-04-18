Marcus Burris transfer portal predictions: Top 3 landing spots for Indiana DL ft. Miami

Indiana defensive end Marcus Burris has entered the spring transfer portal. With spring practice coming to an end, multiple reports indicate that Marcus Burris is entering the transfer portal and is in search of a new team. Burris has been with the Indiana Hoosiers for the past two seasons after transferring there from Texas A&M after the 2022 season.
In two seasons at Indiana, Burris has had limited playing time. His 2023 season was the best of his career as he registered 20 total tackles, including 13 solo efforts and 1.0 sack. This past season, Burris took a step back, registering 14 total tackles, only two of which were solo efforts and 1.0 sack.
With Burris entering the transfer portal on Friday, he only has a few days to decide where he is going. The transfer portal will remain open until April 25. These are three of the top landing spots for him in the portal.
Top three landing spots in the transfer portal for Marcus Burris
#1 Miami
Miami is one of the most interesting destinations for Marcus Burris this upcoming season. The Hurricanes were a strong team last season with QB Cam Ward at the helm. Next season, they should have strong QB play again with Carson Beck. However, their downfall last season was their poor defense.
As a result, it would make sense for head coach Mario Cristobal to try to add some defensive depth. Marcus Burris would be a good option who can step in as a backup defensive end on the Hurricanes' roster.
#2 Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers are in a difficult situation. With the surprising news last week that QB Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal, they might have trouble being as effective on offense. There are no QBs in the portal who will be as effective as Iamaleava would have been.
As a result, a good counteractive measure for the Volunteers could be to improve their defense. Adding Burris would help on that front.
#3 Texas
When Marcus Burris started his college career, he chose to stay in his home state of Texas by signing with the Aggies. It is not common for players to go back to a school they left in the transfer portal, so a return to Texas A&M is unlikely. However, if he wants to return to Texas, he could sign with head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.
