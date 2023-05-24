Marcus Harrison commits to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs are trying to win a third consecutive college football championship and recently added three-star recruit offensive tackle Marcus Harrison to the program. They are going to have a new quarterback in Dylan Raiola and protecting his blind side is going to be crucial for multiple reasons.

Marcus Harrison is going to be joining the Georgia Bulldogs as part of their top-ranked recruiting class in the nation. The offensive tackle committed early Tuesday morning and this will be a huge plus for the Bulldogs in 2023 and beyond.

He had offers from the Buffalo Bulls, UConn Huskies, Michigan State Spartans, and Wisconsin Badgers, to name a few schools.

Will Marcus Harrison and Dylan Raiola create a connection?

Having a three-star recruit committed to the program to build the offensive line is critical. Obviously, he cannot play until the 2024 season but they can begin to work out together and create the chemistry they will need.

Protecting Raiola's blind side is crucial for his success as the quarterback can look down the field for open receivers instead of scrambling around the pocket.

Marcus Harrison is a massive 6'8" and is considered to be one of the top offensive linemen in the entire 2024 class. Figuring out how long it takes Raiola to create plays down the field and find the open wide receiver will be interesting to see.

If Raiola is consistently getting hit from behind due to Marcus Harrison missing a block, it will be difficult to expect him and the Georgia Bulldogs as a whole to be successful next season.

He is going to be a solid producer for a Georgia program that has been built by winning in the trenches throughout the years. He will likely be paired with left tackle Earnest Greene III as the offensive tackles for the program, and this should be a great pair to really open up the stretch runs as well as not allow much pressure on their QB Raiola.

Teams are certainly not successful without a solid offensive line and it arguably all starts with a dominant blind-side tackle to keep pressure off the quarterback and skill position players.

