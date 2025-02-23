Marcus Yarns NFL Draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Delaware RB ft. Denver Broncos

Delaware Blue Hens running back Marcus Yarns is among the most intriguing runners in the 2025 NFL Draft. Yarns became one of the top backs in FCS with 1,784 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in his final two years at Delaware. He added 608 yards and eight scores through the air during that period.

At 5-11, 190 pounds, Yarns is built like a third-down back, but he plays with some power and was durable with the Blue Hens. It’s intriguing how his body will respond against bigger athletes.

Of course, they’d first have to catch the Salisbury, Maryland native. Yarns has impressive first-step quickness and is very fast in the open field. He also lost only two fumbles in his entire college career.

There are questions about his lateral mobility, but Marcus Yarns has shown enough to get ample consideration in the NFL Draft.

Top three landing spots for Delaware RB Marcus Yarns

At this point early in the draft process, the Delaware product is believed to be a Day 3 selection. However, after a strong Senior Bowl week, his stock is on the rise. It could rise further if he is able to string together some good performances in the pre-draft process.

Marcus Yarns helped his stock with a good Senior Bowl week. - Source: Imagn

While there may be some concerns about his size, Marcus Yarns’ body of work at Delaware signals that he is stronger than his frame might indicate. His speed makes him tough to defend when he gets around the edge or hits the open field.

Perhaps he is better suited in a relief role early in his career, but he could be developed into a three-down starter. Here are three teams that should consider drafting Yarns.

#3. New England Patriots

Drake Maye looks like the New England Patriots' quarterback of the future, but if he is to lead the team back into contention, a better supporting cast is warranted. The Pats have holes in almost every department, so finding contributors after the first couple of rounds of the draft is important.

New England’s running game ranked 13th in the NFL, but the running backs underperformed. Rhamondre Stevenson led the team in rushing with 801 yards and seven touchdowns, but he also fumbled six times, leaving Antonio Gibson as the starter to close out the season.

Marcus Yarns would not only add speed and big play potential to the Patriots but also ball security. He would also join a running back committee for 2025 before he could take over as the lead back in New England.

#2. Minnesota Vikings

After having Aaron Jones as their lead back in 2024, the Minnesota Vikings might want to address the position not only for the upcoming season but also for the future. At this point, the Vikes only have Ty Chandler under contract for next season.

While it’s likely that Minnesota will dive into the free agent pool, they could also look for depth - and a future starter - in the NFL Draft. If the Vikings decide to look for help at other positions earlier, Marcus Yarns could be an option in the back of the draft.

With Kevin O’Connell calling the shots and talented pass catchers in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson, the speedy running back could have room to work in Minnesota.

#1. Denver Broncos

Much like the Patriots, the Denver Broncos have found their quarterback of the future, but need to surround him with more talent. Bo Nix had a solid rookie year in Denver despite the team not having enough pieces around him. Other than Courtland Sutton, the Broncos didn’t have a lot of playmaking potential.

That’s where Marcus Yarns comes in. Sean Payton likes to use a running back committee approach and Yarns fits that mold while giving the Broncos the big play threat they haven’t had in the running game for a long time.

Javonte Williams is an unrestricted free agent and having Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime and Yarns sharing running back duties in 2025 would be an interesting concept for the team and the rookie.

