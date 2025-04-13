Mario Cristobal provides update on Carson Beck's injury

Carson Beck is gearing up for his first season with the Miami Hurricanes. The former Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback has opted to continue his collegiate football career at the U in a different conference from where he spent the first four years of his career.

Ad

Miami coach Mario Cristobal readies for Beck to replace potential first-round pick Cam Ward as the Hurricanes' starting quarterback. However, Cristobal might have to wait longer for Beck to step on the Gridiron.

According to On3 Sports, Cristobal said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The good part is, as our player-led practices come up, he’s going to be fully cleared for all of those, so he’ll have the opportunity to have about 16 of those before we even head into fall camp."

Ad

Trending

The Hurricanes coach continued:

"Not to mention going on his own with the players. So there is a lot of opportunity coming up. He took advantage of whatever he could, mentally. The physical part begins on Monday. So we are excited for that.”

Beck's time with the Bulldogs ended with a UCL elbow injury in the 2024 SEC Championship Game. He's since been rehabbing the injury and hasn't featured in Miami's spring training.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

When is Carson Beck's first game with Miami?

Carson Beck's first game for the Miami Hurricanes could come against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, depending on his fitness and game readiness. The Hurricanes will face Notre Dame, and their fan base will hope that it's a stacked roster that'll be up against last season's championship runner-up.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Marcus Freeman-coached Fighting Irish lost just two games throughout the 2024 season. Those losses came against the Northern Illinois Huskies and Ohio State Buckeyes. The program had one of the stingiest defenses all season long and conceded 30 points or more just twice.

Carson Beck will likely ramp up preparations for the 2025 season in the coming weeks. UCL injuries are tricky to predict for quarterbacks, but it's looking increasingly likely that the former Bulldogs standout will be active for the Notre Dame showdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.