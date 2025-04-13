Mario Cristobal provides update on Carson Beck's injury

Carson Beck is gearing up for his first season with the Miami Hurricanes. The former Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback has opted to continue his collegiate football career at the U in a different conference from where he spent the first four years of his career.
Miami coach Mario Cristobal readies for Beck to replace potential first-round pick Cam Ward as the Hurricanes' starting quarterback. However, Cristobal might have to wait longer for Beck to step on the Gridiron.
According to On3 Sports, Cristobal said:
"The good part is, as our player-led practices come up, he’s going to be fully cleared for all of those, so he’ll have the opportunity to have about 16 of those before we even head into fall camp."
The Hurricanes coach continued:
"Not to mention going on his own with the players. So there is a lot of opportunity coming up. He took advantage of whatever he could, mentally. The physical part begins on Monday. So we are excited for that.”
Beck's time with the Bulldogs ended with a UCL elbow injury in the 2024 SEC Championship Game. He's since been rehabbing the injury and hasn't featured in Miami's spring training.
When is Carson Beck's first game with Miami?
Carson Beck's first game for the Miami Hurricanes could come against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, depending on his fitness and game readiness. The Hurricanes will face Notre Dame, and their fan base will hope that it's a stacked roster that'll be up against last season's championship runner-up.
The Marcus Freeman-coached Fighting Irish lost just two games throughout the 2024 season. Those losses came against the Northern Illinois Huskies and Ohio State Buckeyes. The program had one of the stingiest defenses all season long and conceded 30 points or more just twice.
Carson Beck will likely ramp up preparations for the 2025 season in the coming weeks. UCL injuries are tricky to predict for quarterbacks, but it's looking increasingly likely that the former Bulldogs standout will be active for the Notre Dame showdown.
