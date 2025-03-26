Mark Ingram issues 1-word reaction to Kalen DeBoer's first season at Alabama

Mark Ingram is an Alabama Crimson Tide legend. Under Nick Saban's guidance, Ingram thrived as the team's primary running back. He was so good in the 2009 season that he won the Heisman Trophy.

Ingram knows a lot about the high standards of the Crimson Tide. He won the 2009 BCS national championship and was the 2010 SEC Male Athlete of the Year. Hence, Ingram must have been displeased with how the Crimson Tide performed in Kalen DeBoer's first season at the helm.

Speaking on "The Triple Option," Ingram described Alabama's 2024-25 season with one word (via On3):

"Lord."

Apart from their statement win over the Georgia Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide left a lot to be desired. They went on to lose four games, namely to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Michigan. This left the Crimson Tide without even a Bowl win to show for the season.

Ingram excelled at Bama and went on to have a solid professional football career. He earned three Pro Bowl nods in 12 seasons. He and other Bama fans will pay close attention to how Kalen DeBoer and the team perform in the upcoming season.

Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer continues to try and fill Nick Saban's shoes in 2025

Kalen DeBoer joined the Alabama Crimson Tide fresh off doing an awesome job with the Washington Huskies. He guided the Huskies to the NCAA championship game, where they fell to the Jim Harbaugh-coached Michigan Wolverines.

Hence, the Crimson Tide employed him as Nick Saban's replacement. That meant that DeBoer was entering the most coveted job in collegiate football while replacing arguably the greatest head coach in college football history.

So, while his first season left a lot to be desired, it's a new campaign for Kalen DeBoer and his troops. They'll enter the 2025 season with a chip on their shoulder and the desire to continue the program's proud legacy, starting with returning to the CFP.

