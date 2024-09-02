Mark Nabou injury update: Mike Elko shares latest news on Texas A&M OL

Mark Nabou started the Texas A&M game against Notre Dame on Saturday night. However, he only managed to play 22 snaps before he was replaced by Kolinu'u Faaiu.

Following his early exit, let's take a look at the latest update on the star offensive lineman

"As we get into the OL, I'll give you one injury report; Mark Nabou Jr. is, unfortunately, going to be out for the rest of the year." - coach Mike Elko.

Mark Nabou's injury update

According to 247 Sports, Mark Nabou suffered a lower leg injury and has been ruled out for the season. Nabou's loss is a major blow to the Aggies as he was tipped for a breakthrough season.

The versatile offensive lineman played in 12 games in 2023. He started 11 games at right tackle and one as a center. Nabou participated in 640 snaps and graded out at 67.8 as a pass blocker per Pro Football Focus.

In Nabou's absence, the Aggies will be hoping that Kolinu'u Faaiu will step up. According to Pro Football Focus, Faaiu had the fifth-highest run-blocking grade of any center in the nation. It will be interesting to see how Faaiu adapts to Texas A&M's system.

What's next for Mark Nabou and Texas A&M?

Mark Nabou's injury puts an end to what should have been a breakout year for the dynamic offensive lineman. Nabou has paid his dues and earned a spot as a starter on the Aggies' offensive line.

Nabou played in just two games in his true freshman season and was ultimately redshirted by the program. He came into his own in his second season as he appeared in an impressive 12 games and allowed himself to be utilized at any position that his coach decided upon.

As for Texas A&M, they will need to work around the unavailability of one of their best players. Nabou was poised to be a key part of the team's quarterback defense.

Furthermore, the Aggies will need to get their issues sorted out quickly as they have a tricky game against the McNeese Cowboys. The Cowboys too are coming off a loss in their opening game so it's not going to be a walk in the park as both teams will aim to get in the win column.

