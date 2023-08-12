Marvin Harrison Jr. gets a new challenger in Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun, hailed as "best receiver" in the country by new teammate

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. established himself as one of the best wide receivers in college football in the 2022 season. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison capitalized on the absence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba through injury and formed a superb chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud last season.

New Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun was quick to realize the prowess of Harrison in his early days in the program. The Ole Miss transfer had squared up with top wide receivers in the country but he believes Marvin Harrison Jr. has an edge on them all.

However, Igbinosun has been able to hold his own against the wide receiver. He has occasionally been matching up against Harrison during practice sessions, and he mentioned that the competitions between them are somewhat tighter than one might assume.

“I can check Marvin. He's the best receiver in the country but me and him go at it. It's 50-50.”

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 2023 season projection

Going into the 2023 college football season, Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to remain the top wide receiver in the country. Despite having to work with a new quarterback following Stroud's departure, Harrison is anticipated to play a crucial role in the Ohio State team in the upcoming season.

His impressive performance last season ensured the Ohio State Buckeyes secured a spot in the national championship, narrowly losing the semifinal to eventual champion Georgia. Without a doubt, he will also be key to the team’s offensive strength in 2023 as the Buckeyes look to achieve something big.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is also one of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Numerous sources predict Harrison will be selected as the second overall pick in the upcoming draft, trailing only behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams according to current projections.

Will Igbinosun secure the starting spot next season?

Igbinosun had an impressive freshman season with Ole Miss in 2022. The cornerback managed to achieve 37 tackles and successfully deflected five passes. He will hope to improve his astonishing form with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the upcoming season.

Having transferred to Ohio State during the offseason, Igbinosun lost his Black Stripe during the Buckeyes' spring practice. He is currently actively vying for a starting position as a cornerback in the team as we approach the 2023 college football season.

At the moment, he finds himself as an outsider as Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock hold the starting position. However, he highlighted the advantage of going up against Marvin Harrison Jr. within the Buckeyes team, noting that this experience makes it simpler to defend against other pass-catchers.