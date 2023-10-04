Marvin Harrison Jr. scouting report: Profile, team fits, strengths, flaws, and draft stock prediction

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had a lot of talented wide receivers, but maybe none as special as junior Marvin Harrison Jr. He has shown the ability to dominate, and this season, he has recorded 17 receptions for 336 yards (19.8 yards per catch) with three touchdown receptions.

With the bloodline of a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Marvin Harrison, it was clear from a young age how special Harrison Jr. could be. Just how impressive is still a question, but it seems like he has the potential to be wearing a gold jacket alongside his father when he hangs up his cleats. But where will Marvin Harrison Jr. end up, and how is he as a player?

Marvin Harrison Jr. profile

Measurements

Harrison Jr. is a big wide receiver, listed on ESPN at six foot-4, and weighs 205 pounds. He has a 4.39 40-yard dash and, in high school, had a 3.88 shuttle time and a 33.5-inch vertical.

Strengths

Getting off the line and beating press coverage is difficult, but not for the Buckeyes WR. He has incredible athletic skills and long arms, so he should be able to dominate. Having the genes of a Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver has helped him mold his game.

One major plus has been his ability to play all over the field, as he played on the outside in 2022 and has begun to play more in the slot this season. Even in the running game, Harrison Jr. has shown to be a good blocker, so there are not many things he cannot do on the football field.

Weaknesses

It should be obvious at this point, but there are not many weaknesses in his game. Harrison Jr. has not shown the ability to cut on his routes as strong as he should with his incredible abilities. Outside of that, there are not many flaws in his game to highlight.

Marvin Harrison Jr. NFL draft projection

After USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, he should be hearing his name called. He is the best overall athlete in the 2024 NFL draft class, and with his incredible size and pass-catching ability, it is difficult to imagine him not being dominant on the field.

Marvin Harrison Jr. looks to be more of a complete player than Ja'Marr Chase was coming out of the draft and should immediately be a WR1 to whatever team he joins.