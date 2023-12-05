Marvin Harrison Jr. Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for the Ohio State WR if he decides to transfer ft. Team Notre Dame, Texas

Could Marvin Harrison Jr. leave Ohio State? The Buckeyes just sent quarterback Kyle McCord into the transfer portal and a move like that can always send shockwaves through an organization.

The Heisman nominee wide receiver is especially affected by this decision of head coach Ryan Day. This is because Harrison's relationship with McCord stretches back to their time as high school teammates at St. Joseph's Prep School in Philadelphia. Together, they won three Pennsylvania State Championships.

Marvin Harrison Jr. reacted to his teammate leaving with an Instagram story of both of them standing together in Buckeyes grey kits.

Most experts expect Harrison Jr. to leave for the NFL next year. But if he decides to continue in college, fans are wondering if he would want to stay with the Buckeyes now that McCord is leaving.

If he does decide to enter the transfer portal, which program will he end up with? Here, we look at five teams which are most likely to onboard him.

5 landing spots for Marvin Harrison Jr.

#1 Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish are looking to become nationally relevant again, and it's rumored that they'll get quarterback Riley Leonard from Duke. If they do so, they could become contenders for a spot in the extended playoff format next year. It could be a good place for Harrison to get a national title.

#2 Alabama

Alabama is always a good place to be for a young football player. Jalen Milroe has hugely improved this year as a starting quarterback. If he gets a receiving core that includes Marvin Harrison Jr. and Isaiah Bond, he could even be a Heisman-caliber quarterback.

#3 Texas

What the Longhorns have achieved this year is nothing short of remarkable, and next year, they are heading into the tough SEC. Quarterback Quinn Ewers could do with another year of development at the college level, and a pairing with Marvin Harrison Jr. could help him shine.

#4 Georgia

Regardless of what happened in the SEC championship game, the Bulldogs are still one of the top programs in the nation. A second-year starter Carson Beck could prove to be one of the best signal-callers in the nation, and a receiver like Marvin Harrison could help his game.

#5 Michigan

The unthinkable, imagine him crossing over to Ohio State's biggest rival! The Wolverines have proved a thorn in the Buckeyes' side, with Michigan winning three straight Big Ten championships. If Harrison wants to win a title at the college level, this could be the answer. The question is, would his reputation survive?