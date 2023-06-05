Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Emeka Egbuka: Comparing Ohio State's Standout Receivers; Who will have a Bigger 2023?

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka will form one of the better wide receiver duos in college football next season.

Harrison Jr. and Egbuka play for the Ohio State Buckeyes and are the next in line of what has become a long list of high-end caliber receivers to star at Ohio State. Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Terry McLaurin and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have shone for the Buckeyes in the previous half-decade, while all but McLaurin were first-round picks in the NFL draft.

Harrison and Egbuka are considered to go in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Below, we compare the two standouts as they head into next fall as the top guys for a high-powered Buckeyes offense.

Marvin Harrison Jr.: college career

Harrison Jr. was a big-time player at St. Joseph's Prep School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The four-star prospect committed to Ohio State and played sparingly as a true freshman in 2021. However, he had a monster game in the Rose Bowl after future first-round pick wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave opted out in favor of preparing for the NFL draft.

Marvin Harrison Jr. caught six passes for 71 yards and three scores in his first career college start.

Harrison Jr. projected to star alongside playmaker Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2022. However, Harrison ran away with the top position after Smith-Njigba was injured during the team's season opener against Notre Dame.

He accounted for 1,236 yards and 14 touchdowns as a true sophomore. Marvin Harrison Jr. was a unanimous All-American and first-team All-Big Ten.

Emeka Egbuka's college career

Egbuka was a prep star at Steilacoom High School, earning Washington Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a junior.

He made five-star prospect status before committing to play at Ohio State. Like Marvin Harrison Jr., Egbuka was a true freshman in the shadow of Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson. However, he still hauled in nine catches for 191 yards in 2021.

Egbuka played a massive role for Ohio State last year, especially with the loss of Smith-Njigba early in the season. The Washington native went for 831 yards and eight scores last season. He also ran the ball in for two touchdowns and returned 11 kicks.

Who will have the better 2023 season?

Barring injury, the easy favorite is Marvin Harrison Jr. He did more when they were both freshmen, and he was the favorite target of CJ Stroud last season.

However, Stroud is gone, meaning the next in line for the QB position could favor Egbuka. Still, Harrison Jr. projects as the better prospect and better overall player. Expect nearly equal production from the two stars next year, but Harrison Jr. should again lead the receivers in all counting stats.

