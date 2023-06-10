Maryland 2024 football schedule: Full list of Terps’ Big 10 opponents for 2024, 2025 and regular season outlook

Along with other teams in the Big Ten conference, fans have learned about the Maryland 2024 football schedule. The Big Ten conference revealed how teams in the conference will be pairing up against each other in the 2024 and 2025 season. Another part of the revelation is the introduction of USC and UCLA as new members of the conference starting in 2024.

Other details from the announcement include the cancellation of the divisional format in the Big Ten conference. Furthermore, teams now reserve the right to play up to three rivalry games every season under the “protected rivalry games” arrangement.

In this article, we look at the implications of these novel introductions on the Maryland 2024 football schedule and beyond in 2025. Who are the Terrapins’ opponents over the next two seasons, who are their rivals and where will they be playing? Check it out below.

Maryland 2024 football schedule

Maryland 2024 football schedule begins with three games against non-conference opponents in September. The games are as below:

Maryland vs UConn Huskies on August 31

Virginia Cavaliers vs Maryland on September 14

Maryland vs Toledo Rockets on September 21

The rest of Maryland’s schedule is against conference opponents, one of which is their protected rivalry game against Rutgers. Their two-play opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons are Michigan and Indiana. The Maryland 2024 football schedule is detailed below:

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Maryland

Indiana Hoosiers vs Maryland

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Maryland

Maryland vs Michigan State

Maryland vs Purdue

Maryland vs Rutgers

Maryland vs USC

Maryland vs Wisconsin

Michigan vs Maryland

Maryland 2025 football schedule

Three home games against non-conference opponents is how Maryland opens their 2025 schedule.

Maryland vs UCF on August 30

Maryland vs NIU on September 6

Maryland vs Towson on September 13

Maryland’s guaranteed rivalry game against Rutgers and against the two-play opponents, Michigan and Indiana, are the only repeated games from 2024 going down in the 2025 schedule. Other games in the schedule are included below:

Maryland vs Indiana

Maryland vs Michigan

Maryland vs Penn State

Minnesota vs Maryland

Northwestern vs Maryland

Ohio State vs Maryland

Rutgers vs Maryland

UCLA vs Maryland

Season outlook for Maryland in 2024 and 2025

The 2024 and 2025 seasons may see Maryland turn their fortunes around against conference opponents. Their record against conference opponents since joining in 2013 have been uninspiring, to say the least. But with the disposal of the divisional format, their matchups now look more favorable than they have ever been.

