Maryland returning players 2025: Top 3 players who will return to Mike Locksley's squad ft. Nolan Ray

The Maryland Terrapins went 4-8 in 2024, including 1-8 in conference play. It was a disappointing year for the team and coach Mike Locksley, who was in his seventh year and sixth full season at Maryland.

Entering 2025, the goal for the Terrapins should be to make a bowl game. Maryland has bolstered its roster with transfer additions and several key players returning.

Top 3 Maryland returning players in 2025

#1, Nolan Ray, RB

Nolan Ray was Maryland's backup running back in 2024 and will now be the team's starter in 2025.

Ray had a good season as the backup as he rushed for 374 yards and two touchdowns on 75 carries, an average of five yards per carry. He also added 76 receptions.

In 2025, Ray will be a focal point of Maryland's offense and he should be in line for a big season if he can continue to average around five yards a carry.

#2, Caleb Wheatland, LB

Caleb Wheatland was Maryland's best defensive player in 2024 and will return in 2025.

Wheatland is the starting linebacker, so he will get the defensive plays in his helmet, making him much more important. In 2024, he recorded 42 tackles and led the team with four sacks.

Wheatland was good against the run and was also able to get after the quarterback, which will be needed for Maryland to have a much better season in 2025.

#3, Jalen Huskey, S

Jalen Huskey is a key part of Maryland's secondary and will be returning in 2025.

The starting safety recorded 45 tackles and was tied for the team lead with three interceptions. He also had a fumble recovery.

Huskey will lead the secondary for Maryland in 2025, and he will be relied on to force some turnovers and help the offense.

