Maryland vs. Michigan State Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

We have a Big Ten Conference clash on Saturday, September 23, at 3:30 P.M. ET inside Spartan Stadium as the Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan State Spartans clash. Both teams have gotten off to a great start entering their first conference matchup of the season.

The Terrapins are a perfect 3-0 and are coming off a 42-14 home win over the Virginia Cavaliers last Friday, while the Spartans are 2-1 and are looking to bounce back after a 41-7 home loss against the Washington Huskies last Saturday.

Maryland vs. Michigan State: Head-to-head and key numbers

These programs have faced off 13 times in all competitions. The Spartans hold the advantage with a 10-3 record against the Terrapins. However, Maryland won the most recent game in 2022 as they picked up a 27-13 home victory.

Maryland is 1-2 against the spread this season

Michigan State is 2-1 against the spread this season

Maryland has hit the under in each of their last six games

Michigan State has hit the under in three of the previous four games

Maryland vs. Michigan State: Prediction

The Terrapins have been doing extremely well as they are averaging 39.3 points on 480 total yards per game. Senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been going under the radar as he is 66-99 (66.7 completion percentage) for 889 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions, as well as six rushes for 16 yards and a rushing touchdown.

They also have an excellent running back in sophomore Roman Hemby as he has 40 carries for 243 yards (6.1 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns and nine catches for 94 yards (10.4 yards per reception).

This Maryland defense has been dominant as they are giving up 13.3 points on 314.7 total yards per game. They have to do a little better at applying pressure throughout the season as they have seven sacks, four pass deflections, four interceptions, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

The Michigan State offense has been doing well this year as they are averaging 28.7 points on 377.3 total yards per game. Junior quarterback Noah Kim has been trying to figure things out as he is 48-84 (57.1 completion percentage) for 707 yards with five touchdowns to one interception.

Even the running game is impactful as sophomore running back Nathan Carter has been doing very well with 54 rushes for 272 yards (5.0 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns and four catches for 37 yards in the passing game.

The defense of the Spartans has been doing pretty well as they are allowing 20.7 points on 375 total yards per game. They do a great job of applying pressure to the opposing offense as they have 10 sacks, 11 pass deflections, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Prediction: Maryland 30-25

Maryland vs. Michigan State: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Michigan State +7.5

Tip 2: Points - Over/Under 52.5 Points - Over 52.5 Points

Tip 3: Taulia Tagovailoa Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns - Yes

Tip 4: Roman Hemby Under 18.5 Receiving Yards - Yes