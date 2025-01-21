Mason Graham draft projection: Exploring Top 3 landing spots for Michigan DL after declaring for NFL draft

Defensive lineman Mason Graham had a strong season for the Michigan Wolverines. Although the Wolverines did not have a successful season, it was not Graham's fault. He registered 46 tackles, including 24 solo efforts, and 3.5 sacks this season.

As a result, Graham has moved up draft boards significantly. Many scouts view him as a top-five pick, and he is almost certainly expected to be a top-10 pick at the worst. He would be an excellent addition to the defensive line of nearly every team in the NFL.

Top 3 landing spots for Mason Graham after declaring for the 2025 NFL draft

Mason Graham has declared for the NFL draft, foregoing his final season of NCAA eligibility. It makes sense because he is expected to be within the top 10 and will be in for a big payday. These are three teams that could select the star defensive lineman.

#1 Jacksonville Jaguars

Several mock drafts project that the Jacksonville Jaguars will select Graham with the fifth pick in the draft. Fantasy Pros and CBS Sports have conducted mock drafts with Graham going to the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have the pieces of a strong offensive team that quarterback Trevor Lawrence leads. Although it struggled this season, it has proven in previous seasons that it can be effective. However, defense has always been an issue for the young team, and this season, it ranked second last in yards allowed per game at 389.9.

As a result, the Jaguars could use an explosive player on their defensive line. Using the fifth pick on Graham would make sense.

#2 New York Jets

Both Sporting News and USA Today project that Graham will fall to the New York Jets with the seventh pick. The Jets have been in an interesting spot since trading for Aaron Rodgers a few years ago. The team was expected to contend, but it proved that it was not ready to take the next step. Graham would be an excellent option to fortify the defensive line.

#3 New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are in the middle of what is expected to be a lengthy rebuild. However, they already have someone they hope will be their quarterback for the future, Drake Maye.

The Patriots have a few options with the fourth pick. However, one of the best things a team can do for a young quarterback is give him a strong defense so that his mistakes are not punished as much. Graham would help in that area.

