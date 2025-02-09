Mason Taylor 2025 NFL draft: Projecting top 3 landing spots for LSU TE ft. New England Patriots

Mason Taylor is part of a loaded 2025 NFL draft at the tight end position. The son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor checks in behind top-end tight ends such as Tyler Warren, Harold Fannin Jr. and Colston Loveland, but could provide value down the board.

Entering the offseason, most outlets project Taylor as a day-two pick in the third round. Taylor gave the Tigers valuable production throughout his three seasons at LSU but took a noticeable leap in his junior campaign after his freshman and sophomore seasons.

In 12 games this season, Taylor caught 55 passes for 546 yards and two touchdowns. The LSU star will take some time to develop into a complete player but could make an immediate impact for a tight end-needy team.

Here are three potential landing spots for Taylor as April's draft approaches.

Top three landing spots for Mason Taylor

1. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are in an intriguing spot as they build for the future. New England is set at the two most crucial spots of any team: the coach and the quarterback. The Patriots brought Mike Vrabel to lead the charge and work with Drake Maye.

Entering the offseason, New England has some question marks to answer throughout their roster, including the tight end spot. Veteran tight end Austin Hooper is set to hit the open market in free agency, making Mason Taylor a possible option for the Patriots.

Taylor brings plenty of starting experience in college and would be a valuable — yet cheap — option in the draft's middle rounds. Put an emphasis on the value of selecting Taylor on day two of the draft, as New England looks to maximize their resources to bring in a big fish from free agency.

2. New York Jets

Keeping the discussion in the AFC East, the New York Jets are another team that could be in need of tight end help this offseason. The Jets are set to enter a rebuild in the post-Aaron Rodgers era after going all-in.

New York brought in their guy in coach Aaron Glenn, but they will be left to find their next quarterback, even if Rodgers stays. The four-time MVP is 41, set to enter his 21st season in the NFL. To add to their troubles, they have some holes on their offensive line to fill during the offseason.

For a team looking to add solid value at a cheap cost, Taylor could be a solid option to replace Tyler Conklin. Conklin will be 30 by the time next season rolls around, with a void year on his contract for 2025. The Jets hold a third and fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, which could be used to bring in Taylor.

3. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a sound No. 1 option at tight end in franchise cornerstone David Njoku. Cleveland also got solid production from backup tight end Jordan Akins in Njoku's absence.

Bringing Taylor into the equation, Akins is set to hit the open market this offseason, which will likely strong-arm the Browns into bringing another tight end, either in the draft or free agency. For the sake of our argument, we'll say the draft.

Taylor will be a cheap option for another team with holes to fill on both sides of the ball in Cleveland. Taylor could be in line to see significant action with the Browns as Njoku battles through injuries nearly every season.

