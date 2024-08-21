Matthew Bedford injury: Exploring potential replacements for Oregon right guard’s injury under Dan Lanning

The Oregon Ducks are not entering the upcoming college football season with a healthy roster. Their right guard Matthew Bedford is dealing with a knee injury that will likely sideline him for a significant amount of time. Bedford was projected to be the team's starting right guard.

Fellow offensive lineman Nishad Strother discussed the injury and the team's thoughts.

"You hate to see a guy get hurt, especially Matt," Strother told to Matthew Bedford (h/t Sports Illustrated). "He's been a good guy for our room and all that. Hate to see him go down. It's next man up mentality, always."

"So, I hope he comes back soon enough. But you know, next man up for now."

With Bedford sidelined, who can replace him in the starting lineup? Let's look at some possibilities.

Who can replace Matthew Bedford for the Oregon Ducks right guard position?

Nishad Strother

Nishad Strother is a senior who was limited to just five games last season as he suffered a shoulder injury. He did not do too well according to his Pro Football Focus grading. He had a 55.8 offensive grade, a 51.1 pass-blocking grade (19 snaps) and a 55.1 run-blocking grade (36 snaps). However, with a full offseason to recover, he could get a chance to get back and step up for the Oregon Ducks.

Dave Iuli

Dave Iuli is the backup left guard on the unofficial depth chart for the Oregon Ducks this season. However, he can switch to the right guard position and step up. He has proven to be the top backup for the program.

His Pro Football Focus grading last season was impressive. He had a 63.5 offensive grade in 123 snaps. Iuli had an outstanding 84.0 pass-blocking grade (49 snaps) and an above-average 62.4 run-blocking snaps (74 snaps).

It will be interesting to see who the Ducks pick for the right guard position in Bedford's absence.

