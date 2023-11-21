Matt Canada to College football? Ranking 5 teams that could benefit from fired Steelers OC

The Pittsburgh Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday, making the decision two days after a disappointing 13-10 defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

As Canada no longer has a job in the NFL, he has been linked with a return to college football. He has worked with several CFB teams in the past and might be inclined to coach at the collegiate level once again.

Here, we take a look at five college football teams that could lure Canada.

CFB teams that could make a move for Matt Canada

Former Pittsburgh Steelers OC Matt Canada

Here are five teams:

#1 Penn State

The Penn State Nittany Lions parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich last week. James Franklin was named as his replacement for the rest of the season.

However, Penn State will certainly be intrigued by Matt Canada's availability. The Nittany Lions need a shake-up in their offense and could bring in the former Steelers offensive coordinator to bolster their team.

#2 Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers have had a fairly decent run this season. They are third in the B10 West with an overall 6-5 record (4-4 in the conference).

The Badgers have a strong chance of winning their conference next season if they sharpen their offense and bring in someone like Canada. Interestingly, Canada served as Wisconsin's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2012. so he will be aware of how the team operates.

#3 UCLA Bruins

The UCLA Bruins are moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten in 2024. It's safe to say that they will be in a much more competitive conference.

The Bruins can bring Canada to lead their offense for next season. As UCLA is entering a new era, it's possible that the team will bring in a new offensive coordinator for next season.

#4 Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies parted ways with coach Jimbo Fisher earlier this month. There are also suggestions that there could be an overhaul of the Texas A&M coaching staff at the end of the season.

Canada might be tempted to take up a job with the Aggies for next season. He might also be keen on moving up as a coach to take the vacancy at Texas A&M.

#5 Maryland Terrapins

The Maryland Terrapins are in an extremely competitive Big Ten conference. They will need a strong offense to challenge Ohio State and Michigan for the title next year.

The Terrapins could use Matt Canada's expertise to build their offense next season. Interestingly, Canada also worked with Maryland as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before being named as interim head coach in 2018.