Matt Rhule coaching records: 3 biggest achievements of Nebraska coach in his professional career

Matt Rhule has proven to be a good college football coach wherever he has landed. He has spent time with the Temple Owls (2013-16), Baylor Bears (2017-19) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (2023-present). He took his shot at the NFL, but it seems that he's suited right now to be a great college football coach.

Let's take a look at some of the top achievements for Matt Rhule as a college football coach and discuss why they are significant.

Matt Rhule's biggest achievements as college coach

Ability to turn Temple into a dominant force

The Temple Owls are not considered to be a solid football program, which was evident when the team went 2-10 (1-7 in AAC) in Rhule's first year as the coach in 2013. With his ability to recruit well and turn things around, he improved each season and got to the AAC Championship Game in 2015 and won it all in 2016.

The team was ranked throughout the second half of the 2015 season, marking the first time it did so since the 1979 season. That just shows how Matt Rhule can significantly improve a program.

Winning the 2018 Sugar Bowl

Rhule is not getting a lot of postseason success and has one bowl victory: the 2018 Sugar Bowl. As the coach of the Baylor Bears, he secured a 45-38 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, marking the only time he has had a win in the postseason.

2019 Big 12 Coach of the Year

One thing Matt Rhule was able to do was dominate after winning the 2018 Sugar Bowl, continuing the success he built. It was the final year of Rhule's tenure with the Baylor Bears. He would go 11-3 (8-1 in Big 12) and make the Big 12 Championship Game but wound up losing.

The program ended 13th in the final AP Poll Top 25 list, so this is something to hang his hat on. Rhule has failed to reach that height again, but this Nebraska Cornhuskers program can get him to a solid position once again.

