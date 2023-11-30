Max Brown transfer portal: Possible landing spots for Florida QB ft. Auburn, UCF and more

Max Brown is set to leave the Florida Gators, according to reports from the University of Florida. Brown is a redshirt freshman who mainly served as a relief for Graham Mertz this season. He started the first game of his career in the final season clash with the Florida State Seminoles due to Mertz's season-ending injury.

Brown ended the game 9-16, with a measly 86 passing yards and one interception. He had thought of attending Central Michigan instead of Florida but flipped his commitment due to the enticing of Billy Napier. The coach recently said the following about the player (via Sports Illustrated):

"I think Max is a player that has the players' respect. His work ethic, the improvement that he's shown, I think ultimately that's how he's earned the respect of the players and the staff, everyone knows where he started day one, and they know where he's at now as a player, and I think ultimately, they respect that."

The player is a former three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and has three years left of eligibility.

Possible landing spots for Max Brown

Auburn Tigers- SEC

The Tigers had a season that jumped from good to mediocre every other week and ended with a 6-6 overall record. For the next year, they could continue with Payton Thorne, who transferred in from Michigan State this year and started the entire season for Auburn.

This could give Brown a chance to develop. The only problem with this is that the biggest weakness for the Tigers was Thorne, and they might want a quicker solution.

UCF Knights- Big 12

The Knights could be an interesting landing spot for Max Brown as it would give him the chance to play both football and baseball. It's rumored the signal-caller has a desire to play some college baseball, and the Knights have allowed such a situation before. It would also give him a chance at Power Five football.

Texas Tech Raiders- Big 12

The thought process behind the Raiders for Max Brown is similar to the Knights. It's a school that has allowed other quarterbacks to play baseball, most famously Patrick Mahomes. That's another selling point. Why not go where the best QB in pro football started his journey? It's also Power Five football.

Central Michigan- Mid-American

Max Brown decided to join the Gators because of the pitch of Billy Napier, turning down an almost sure starting position with Central Michigan. Why not go with the secure option with the Chippewas? It's not Power Five football, but how many people can say they were a starting QB at the FBS level?